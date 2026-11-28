NBC will not show the 30-second commercial opposing U.S. military aid to Israel again after it aired during its "Saturday Night Live" Thanksgiving special, a person familiar with the matter said.

Jewish and pro-Israel groups objected after the spot aired. The Wall Street Journal's Joe Flint first reported the decision Friday, Fox News said.

NBC will not run again an ad perceived as anti-Israel. The spot ran during a prime-time SNL special on Wednesday night and drew an immediate backlash from Jewish and Israeli groups. The ad portrays an American girl saving $400 to buy a new bike and then cuts to an image of a — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) November 27, 2026

NBC's senior management learned of the ad only after its broadcast, the person said, adding that NBCUniversal will review its approval process to ensure appropriate levels of scrutiny. An NBC spokesperson declined to comment, and the network has not publicly confirmed its decision.

It is unclear whether other broadcasts were scheduled on NBCUniversal platforms or whether NBC found the ad breached its advertising standards.

President Donald Trump said on Nov. 3 that the U.S. would end its roughly $4 billion in annual aid to Israel in 2027 but continue weapons sales, according to Newsweek. TheWrap reported that Trump said annual aid would stop by the end of this year.

At 8:47 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Semafor reporter David Weigel wrote on X that a pro-Palestinian group had purchased SNL airtime to advocate ending aid to Israel. The ad's sponsor, the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, announced it on X at 9:01 a.m., saying it "informs Americans where their tax dollars are going." The post has since received more than 850,000 views.

The group said Israeli media reports valued a proposed five-year weapons package for Israel at a minimum of $19 billion and linked it to the ad. Newsweek calculated that the sum equals roughly $361 per three seconds, so the ad's figure rounds up.

NBC broadcast the ad in primetime that night. On Thursday, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on X that it "blatantly demonizes the Jewish state and makes false claims about the use of American taxpayer dollars." Airing it "during primetime on the eve of a family holiday isn't just insensitive. It's indefensible," he wrote.

30 Rockefeller Plaza seen from Fifth Avenue, framed by lower buildings on either side of a pedestrian walkway (file photo, 2024). Photo: D. Benjamin Miller / Wikimedia Commons, CC0 (modified) · License

Simon Wiesenthal Center CEO Jim Berk said in a Thursday statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter that the imagery offers "a seductive but unsubstantiated narrative." "Turning children's suffering into a prop for political theater is an unacceptable manipulation," Berk said.

On Friday, the National Jewish Advocacy Center sent NBCUniversal's chairman of global advertising and partnerships, Mark Marshall, a letter seeking records and asking what evidence supported approval, TheWrap reported.

The IMEU Policy Project said in a Friday X post that the ad "passed NBC's stringent fact-checking requirements." The group argued that American taxpayers paid for every fighter jet and tens of thousands of bombs Israel has used in Gaza, all supplied by the United States. It said it was disheartened by reports that NBC would drop the ad and that changing the network's fact-checking requirements would censor accurate ads like its own.

Meral al-Babli, 9, appears in the ad, according to the group. It said her leg was amputated after an Israeli bombing of her Gaza home killed her mother and grandmother, though Newsweek said it could not independently verify those details.

On Wednesday night, millions of Americans tuning into NBC had their living rooms lit up by the face of a beautiful nine-year-old Palestinian girl named Meral al-Babli. Meral’s leg was amputated after an Israeli bombing of her house in Gaza that also killed her mother and her — IMEU Policy Project (@imeupolicy) November 27, 2026

Aid pledges and advertising rules

The Supreme Court ruled in CBS v. Democratic National Committee in 1973 that broadcasters are not required by the Communications Act or the First Amendment to accept paid editorial advertisements.

A 10-year memorandum of understanding signed in 2016 committed the United States to $38 billion in aid to Israel over fiscal 2019 through 2028.

The IMEU Policy Project paid for the ad, "Every Three Seconds." It shows an American girl who saved $400 for a bicycle, then shifts to Gaza, where a girl missing part of a leg stands amid rubble with a crutch. "Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this," the narrator says.

Viewers are directed to the group's "No More for Israel" campaign, which asks people to contact Congress in opposition to continued military assistance and a successor aid agreement. NBCUniversal's guidelines, updated in October, say the company generally accepts issue ads with claims that are factually grounded and fall within reasonable debate.

The Israeli-American Council told Newsweek that "NBC must come clean about how this advertisement met its own standards and ensure it is not aired again." The council has asked the Federal Communications Commission to investigate whether the ad complied with applicable rules.