The Season 2 finale of Starz’s “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” places a baby named William with Jamie Fraser’s future parents, while its producers declined to say whether he is Jamie’s brother Willie.

Friday’s finale, “Twelfth Night,” sees Davina bring Julia and Henry Beauchamp’s infant son William to her son Brian Fraser and his new wife, Ellen, to keep him safe. Brian and Ellen wed in a small ceremony and plan their future home at Lallybroch.

The development suggests Claire’s younger brother could have grown up as Jamie’s older brother, Willie Fraser, although the series has not confirmed it, according to Variety and TV Guide. In Diana Gabaldon’s novels, Jamie’s older brother William, known as Willie, died when Jamie was young, a loss that shaped him.

A seer gave Julia another piece of William’s story earlier this season. Julia learned she was not a time traveler herself and could travel only because she was pregnant with William, who carries the gene.

Variety pressed executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis repeatedly on whether the baby is the Fraser family’s Willie, but neither answered. “With Willie/William, even if they’re not the same person, I think it’s so interesting to think how these two stories are interwoven now,” Davis told Variety.

Matthew B. Roberts looks to one side and raises an open hand at the San Diego Comic-Con panel (file photo, 2025). Photo: Gage Skidmore / Flickr, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped) · License

“It binds Jamie and Claire’s parents, and how will that affect them in the future?” Davis said. “We always loved the idea that Jamie and Claire were meant to be, and we’re seeing how that fate all comes together.”

Roberts said, “I feel like this is the natural place to go, and I like to manipulate people.” He told TheWrap that “a lot of people think William’s William and that’s great, maybe it is and I don’t know maybe it isn’t.”

The production filmed another possible ending in which Ellen tells Brian she is pregnant again. Earlier in the season, Brian’s father, Lord Lovat, caused her miscarriage. “I like to do some alt endings to throw people off in case scripts get leaked,” Roberts said.

The prequel will not feature young Jamie because “that feels like you’re starting to tread on ‘Outlander,’” Roberts said, though it could go “as close to the birth of Jamie as we can.”

The finale leaves William’s parents in danger. At a Twelfth Night party, Lovat shoots Henry after mistaking the costumed Henry for Malcolm Grant. Julia lands at the bottom of a waterfall as she flees Lovat’s henchman, and the episode leaves both their fates unresolved.

Jeremy Irvine, who plays Henry, told TV Insider, “We’ll have to see if that’s the end for Henry or if there’s more. I’m always expecting to be killed off.” If Henry survives, Irvine joked, “He needs to put one of those Apple Air Tags on her!”

Davis said Julia and Henry “might not make it to Season 3,” because Gabaldon’s canon does not determine what happens to them.

The series premiered in 2025 and has not received a third-season renewal. “Yes, we’re mapping, and I want to explore all these relationships and where the chips fall because of some of the choices people made,” Roberts told TheWrap. He said trouble for Brian and Ellen at Lallybroch “probably isn’t going to come from the people that you think it’s going to come from.”

In September, Harriet Slater, who plays Ellen, told Variety Australia that “it’s normally when we start filming season three that it gets announced,” according to Just Jared.