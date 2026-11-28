Adobe Analytics forecast that U.S. shoppers would spend more than $13 billion online on Black Friday, as people seeking deals looked past inflation and high gas prices.

By 6:30 p.m. ET Friday, online purchases had reached $9.7 billion, a 12.8% increase from last year, Adobe said. It expects a final total between $13 billion and $13.4 billion.

That outlook exceeds Adobe's September forecast, when it projected a 9.2% rise in Black Friday online sales to $12.9 billion.

"It's sort of the mix of feeling the squeeze on prices, people thinking about their economic condition and their financial position, but still wanting to protect the holidays," Brian McCarthy, retail strategy lead at Deloitte, told CNBC.

Deloitte's Black Friday survey found that 87% of shoppers intend to make purchases during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. That is up from 82% in 2025, and participation is expected to be the highest since 2016.

Prices keep climbing

Prices rose more than expected in October, with the consumer price index increasing a seasonally adjusted 0.4%; the personal consumption expenditures price index reached 3.8% from a year earlier.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index reached its lowest point since 2014 in September, as respondents pointed to inflation and the job market.

Even so, the group estimates that people plan to spend an average of $1,049 on gifts and nongifts this year. That is 5.9% more than last year, or 3.2% after inflation.

Retailers split on the season

Walmart and Lowe's have reported slower sales and smaller baskets, along with declines in big-ticket and discretionary purchases. Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison nevertheless told CNBC that November sales to date met expectations and that he remained optimistic.

Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told CNBC the week before Black Friday that the holiday quarter was "off to a pretty good start."

Best Buy CEO Jason Bonfig told CNBC on Tuesday that shoppers are looking for value while also upgrading, sometimes to "more premium price points."

Target executives said thousands of the company's products cost $5 or less for the holidays. "We're encouraged by the start of the quarter that we've seen so far," CEO Michael Fiddelke told reporters after the company's third-quarter earnings report.

Other retailers described weaker results. TJX Companies said warm weather at the beginning of the fourth quarter slowed its sales. Its fourth-quarter guidance for earnings and same-store sales came in below Wall Street expectations.

"In the current environment, we believe value will be top of mind for many consumers this holiday season," TJX CEO Ernie Herrman said on an earnings call.

Gap Inc. posted flat fiscal third-quarter comparable sales, reported declines at Athleta and Banana Republic and lowered its guidance. CEO Richard Dickson nevertheless said the retailer is "entering the peak holiday season and selling weeks with pent-up demand."

Retailers have increased markdowns, too. A Salesforce report found that U.S. discount rates rose 8% in November compared with last year.

Cyber Monday ahead

Adobe counts the first 22 days of November as the start of the holiday season, a period when online shoppers spent $82.5 billion, up 9.1% from a year earlier.

For the coming weekend, Adobe expects U.S. online shoppers to spend $6.1 billion on Saturday and $6.4 billion on Sunday. It projects $47.5 billion in spending over the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, an increase of 7.4%. Cyber Monday will remain the season's largest online shopping day, Adobe forecasts, with spending of $15.1 billion.

Salesforce forecasts $18.7 billion in U.S. online spending for Black Friday, a 4% rise from last year.

For the holiday week from Tuesday through Monday, Salesforce predicts record online sales of $357 billion worldwide and $84 billion in the U.S., each a 6% increase year over year.