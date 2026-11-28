Mark Paoletta, chairman of the National Capital Planning Commission, called a New Year's Eve vote Friday that could grant final approval to President Trump's Washington projects before Democrats gain two seats on the panel.

The Dec. 31 meeting was not previously scheduled, The New York Times reported. Two people familiar with the plans said commissioners could consider a championship-level golf course in East Potomac Park and painting the historic Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Democrats take control of Congress in January. Their committee chairs can then fill two Republican-held seats on the commission, reducing Trump's share of the panel to one-half.

Tied votes fail under the commission's bylaws, meaning a deadlock prevents approval of projects.

Phil Mendelson, the Democratic D.C. Council chair and a commission member, said he would resist the move by Trump's allies. "No one likes a player who changes the rules in the middle of the game," Mendelson said.

"Using N.C.P.C. to skirt the law and the designated process is inappropriate," he said.

The Washington Post first reported the meeting. Paoletta, a White House official, emailed commissioners to tell them about the New Year's Eve session, Mediaite reported, citing the Post. An executive session that he scheduled separately will take place earlier in December.

Rep. Jared Huffman, a California Democrat in line to chair the House Natural Resources Committee in January, told the Post, "These Kangaroo Commissioners are shameless." Huffman vowed to stop the projects, describing the meeting as an example of the administration's "flood the zone approach to everything, making us fight on many fronts."

The two people familiar with the plans said the panel could consider infrastructure work at West Potomac Park, where Trump plans the National Garden of Heroes. Trump's redevelopment of the area surrounding the Tidal Basin is expected to come up for final approval on New Year's Eve, according to the Post.

Half of the 12 commission seats are controlled by the Trump administration; congressional Republicans hold two. District of Columbia representatives hold the others, including two appointed by the mayor.

All four District representatives voted against Trump's proposed triumphal arch earlier this month, but their opposition did not prevail. Trump has pushed for a 250-foot-tall arch to commemorate America's 250th birthday and recently cited national security as a rationale.

Several Trump projects remain under commission review. The District has priorities of its own requiring approval, including a new football stadium.

Approvals for the president's projects could grind to a halt after the December meeting, according to the Times, while the District's projects could force talks between Trump's appointees and members appointed by incoming D.C. Mayor Janeese Lewis George.

A National Park Service donations account financing the projects received $347 million in September alone, while the administration has declined to disclose the source of roughly $300 million in funding, Mediaite reported, citing The New York Times.

The commission has a regular meeting on Dec. 3, before the year-end session, to consider the East and West Potomac Park projects and possibly grant preliminary approvals.