Jason Iskandar's drama "First Breath After Coma," about a Chinese-Indonesian family before Chinese New Year in 2000, has unveiled first-look images of its three leads, Variety reported Saturday.

The images debuted at Indonesia's JAFF Market, held alongside the 21st Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival in Yogyakarta. Ladya Cheryl, Morgan Oey and Abby Latip play siblings who reconnect in Jakarta at the turn of the millennium. Cheryl holds a microphone at home, apparently during karaoke, a pastime Variety describes as a favorite among Chinese Indonesians.

The story takes place before the first Chinese New Year after Indonesia formally removed curbs on public displays of Chinese culture. The government had tightly restricted such expression from 1967 to 1998.

Families kept New Year celebrations, the Chinese language and other customs alive largely in private during the restrictions. Those traditions were beginning to reappear publicly by 2000.

"When the restrictions were lifted, their effects did not simply disappear," said Iskandar, who wrote and directed the film. "They remained in everyday life, in ways that I feel are often overlooked. That is why I wanted to approach this history through a family."

Iskandar said, "Through the relationships between these three siblings, we can see how our personal lives are intertwined with a much larger history. As a Chinese Indonesian, I feel that even the most personal things are already political."

The other two images draw on details of the period. Oey wears glasses and a hairstyle of the era, with a car from the same time behind him. Latip stands among New Year lanterns in a red cheongsam, wearing an expression that Variety says suggests unease.

Cheryl received the best actress Citra Award at the 2022 Indonesian Film Festival for "Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash," which won the Golden Leopard at Locarno. Oey starred in "Ghost in the Cell," which premiered worldwide in the Berlinale's Forum strand this year.

"First Breath After Coma" is Latip's feature debut. She previously appeared in the short "The Rootless Bloom," which competed at the Busan International Film Festival in 2023.

Producer Florence Giovani said she and Iskandar, her filmmaking partner since their early shorts, spent more than a decade developing the film. Giovani produced it for Studio Antelope, the Jakarta company she and Iskandar founded in 2011.

"As a Chinese Indonesian, I saw parts of my own life in this family's story, and that personal connection is a big part of why I wanted to help Jason bring his vision to the screen," Giovani said. She added that "the bond between the siblings and the pull of home are things I think audiences will recognize wherever they're from."

The project started at the SGIFF Southeast Asian Film Lab in Singapore in 2015. It was subsequently pitched at the Golden Horse Film Project Promotion and the Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum.

For the period setting, the team searched Jakarta for locations resembling the city in the late 1990s and found corners that had barely changed.

The film's local title is "Perayaan Pertama." It follows Iskandar's debut feature, the romantic fantasy "Akhirat: A Love Story," which opened in Indonesian theaters in December 2021. His short "Territorial Pissings" won best short film at JAFF in 2010.

"First Breath After Coma" is now in post-production and aims to premiere at a festival in 2027, followed by theatrical releases in Indonesia and select international territories, according to Variety.