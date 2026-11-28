Jermaine Haley, the Australian wrestler known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, died Friday at age 38 after a career that included singles victories over Roman Reigns and Kazuchika Okada, WWE said.

WWE attributed Haley’s death to medical complications, but gave no further details. “Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague,” WWE said in its statement.

WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today.



Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s family, friends and fans. — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

Haley wrestled for Australian promotions and Pro Wrestling NOAH before joining WWE, which released him in 2021 and brought him back the next year. He told Rolling Stone AU/ZN in a 2025 interview that he returned “with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, knowing that I need to be as confident as possible and show them I can do this.”

From Adelaide to NXT

Haley was born in Adelaide, South Australia, in 1988. He married Paige, his high school sweetheart.

He entered professional wrestling in 2007, using the names Jonah Rock and J-Rock on the independent circuit. His stops included International Wrestling Australia and Melbourne City Wrestling, and he gained recognition in Pro Wrestling NOAH.

WWE signed Haley in 2019, when he debuted on NXT, its developmental show. He won the NXT North American Championship once.

After WWE released him in 2021, Haley rejoined the company in December 2022, the same year he debuted on the main roster. WWE chief creative officer Paul Levesque had long supported him, even as injuries threatened to derail his career with the company.

Haley went on to win the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024. He joined Seth Rollins’ group, The Vision, in May 2025, alongside Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. Logan Paul and Austin Theory later joined the group, which won the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025.

Haley pinned Reigns at Crown Jewel 2025 in Australia and remains the last wrestler to defeat him one-on-one. He often delivered his finishing move, the Tsunami, several times in succession against an opponent.

Crown Jewel appearance

Haley injured his triceps in February and returned in September. While recovering, he shared updates on his weight loss and muscle gain. CBS Sports reported that he returned in the best shape of his professional life and seemed poised for a prominent role in a rivalry with Oba Femi.

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Haley’s last match came on the Nov. 2 edition of Raw, when he teamed with Theory and Breakker for a win. His final WWE appearance followed this month at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He had no match of his own there, but interfered in the World Tag Team Championship contest between Breakker and Theory and Penta and Je'Von Evans.

Femi shoulder-tackled Haley on the ramp before dropping him from the stage through tables. CBS Sports said wrestlers routinely use both moves across the industry and reported that Haley was thought to be recuperating from several injuries he suffered at Crown Jewel, which WWE never officially disclosed.

USA Today reported that his injuries at the event were severe enough to require him to remain in Saudi Arabia. It was not known whether those injuries were related to his death.

Tributes from wrestlers

WWE opened its live event Friday at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, with a 10-bell salute for Haley. The company also began Friday’s pre-taped SmackDown with a remembrance of him.

Ric Flair, a retired 16-time world champion, called Haley “another soldier in our business that left us way too early!”.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page said, “I was deeply saddened to read about the passing of Bronson Reed. I couldn't help but think of Eddie.” Eddie Guerrero, a WWE wrestler, died of heart failure at age 38 in 2005. English wrestler Benjamin Satterley died in September at age 40.

Australian wrestler Brendan Vink, who performs as Duke Hanson, wrote on X, “I love you, Jermaine.”

Haley is survived by Paige, who is pregnant with their second child, and their daughter. WWE’s next premium live event is scheduled for December in Australia.

At the Athens event, Canadian wrestler Kevin Owens wore an armband reading “Bronson” during his match before speaking to the crowd. Owens said Haley “loved his family more than anything” and urged people to “take care of each other and love each other.”

“Bronson, for me, we were lucky to have you and you will be extremely missed,” Owens said.