An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 hit near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Saturday, posing no tsunami threat to Guam or the Northern Mariana Islands, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The center, based in Honolulu and part of the National Weather Service, said available data showed no threat to Guam, Rota, Tinian or Saipan. It expected no tsunami impacts.

"NO ACTION IS REQUIRED," the center said.

It was not immediately known whether the quake caused damage or injuries in Kamchatka, or how strongly it was felt in nearby communities. It was also unclear whether Russian authorities had issued a statement or tsunami assessment.

At 11:35 p.m. Chamorro Standard Time, the center issued Tsunami Information Statement Number 1, giving the earthquake's time as 11:15 p.m. It described the quake as distant from Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The bulletin contained different magnitude readings. Its evaluation put the preliminary magnitude at 6.7, while its preliminary parameters listed the magnitude as 6.8 and the depth as 112 miles.

Satellite view of the Kamchatka Peninsula, with snowy inland ridges and clouds tracing the eastern coast (file photo, 2009). Photo: Jeff Schmaltz / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

The U.S. Geological Survey located the earthquake 62 kilometers north-northwest of Yelizovo in Kamchatka Krai at 13:15 UTC, according to figures published by Xinhua and the news site PlainRecord.

The USGS measured a magnitude of 6.7 on the moment magnitude scale, with the depth at 188.4 kilometers. The agency lists the record's status as "reviewed."

PlainRecord said those measurements can change as the USGS receives more instrument data and revises earthquake parameters.

The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS) assigned the quake a green alert, Defcon Level reported. Defcon Level classified it as minor, assigning it level 1 out of 5.

According to GDACS, 60,000 people were potentially in areas exposed to Modified Mercalli Intensity IV shaking.

The warning center said it would issue no further statement for the event unless it received additional data or conditions changed.