Liberal leader Jess Wilson will become premier of Victoria after the Liberal-National Coalition defeated Labor in Saturday's state election, ending 12 years of Labor government in the state.

Wilson, 36, will be Victoria's first elected female premier. Outgoing premier and Labor leader Ben Carroll lost his Niddrie seat and phoned Wilson with his concession ahead of 8:30 p.m.

At Melbourne's Park Hyatt, supporters chanted "Jess we can" as Wilson went onstage.

"Tonight I declare that Victoria is back open for business," Wilson said. Addressing first-time Liberal voters, she said, "I realise that you have lent us your vote." "We don't own it," she said.

"This is a significant loss for Labor," Carroll said. "It's not the result we wanted but it is a result we accept," he said, taking full responsibility as leader.

Carroll vows to regain trust

Carroll said Wilson had "achieved a great thing" and pledged that Labor would spend the next four years winning back the trust of those who did not support it, ABC News reported. Labor, he said, had reduced debt and delivered a budget surplus without selling off water assets.

Wilson called Carroll a decent man and said he had "graciously congratulated me and the Liberal and Nationals team."

"I know that you have elected me to bring back hope to this state," Wilson said. She pledged to do so, "starting from tomorrow."

"Victorians have placed their trust in me tonight and I will always return that trust with the truth," she said. "That's my commitment," she added.

Wilson cautioned that fixing Victoria would require years of hard work and responsible governing, rather than happen overnight.

The Coalition previously won government in Victoria in 2010, serving one four-year term. Wilson ousted Brad Battin in November 2025 to become the Victorian Liberal Party's first female leader.

Late policy announcements

Wilson announced plans two days before polling day to partly privatise Melbourne's sewerage network, cut and delay level crossing removals and walk back Labor's free kindergarten expansion plans. By that point, about 2.2 million Victorians had voted early.

Deputy Labor leader Gabrielle Williams told the ABC the result was "simply devastating" for Labor, citing deep community anger over allegations of union corruption in construction.

Redbridge pollster and former Labor strategist Kos Samaras said Labor had surrendered seats it had controlled since federation. "I think the next Labor premier is probably still in high school," he said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated Wilson on X and wrote, "My thoughts are with Ben Carroll and the Victorian Labor team on a difficult night."

I congratulate Jess Wilson on her election as Premier of Victoria.



My thoughts are with Ben Carroll and the Victorian Labor team on a difficult night. After more than a decade in government you can be proud of all you delivered for Victorians. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 28, 2026

Greens projected to win eight seats

The Guardian projected the Greens would take eight lower-house seats, their best Victorian result, compared with four in 2022. Greens leader Ellen Sandell said voters had not overwhelmingly endorsed the Liberals or One Nation but delivered "a rejection of the Labor Party that has moved so far away from the values they once held."

"We don't even know who the opposition is going to be," said Jane Hume, deputy leader of the federal Liberals. Labor might not fill that role, she said, calling the prospect "quite extraordinary."

Final lower-house seat totals were not yet known.

One Nation Victoria leader Warren Pickering did not win Pakenham, a seat the ABC said a Liberal would take, according to The Guardian. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said her party had met its goal of helping remove Labor. "One Nation is snapping at the heels of the political establishment, Labor and Liberal both," she said.

Early Legislative Council results gave the Coalition nine seats, One Nation six, and Labor and the Greens three each, The Guardian reported. The Guardian projected no Coalition majority in the upper house, meaning it would likely need to negotiate with a One Nation bloc or a combined Greens and Labor bloc to pass legislation.