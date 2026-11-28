Iowa beat Nebraska 31-7 on Friday, leaving four teams competing for two places in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown put Iowa up by 10 points with a 6-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Brown totaled 221 yards and four touchdowns during the afternoon game at Kinnick Stadium, USA Today's Hawkeyes Wire reported.

The No. 13 Hawkeyes finished at 10-2 overall and 7-2 in conference play, while Nebraska dropped to 7-5 and 4-5 in the Big Ten.

Iowa's victory eliminated Ohio State and USC, CBS Sports reported, with No. 9 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon and No. 14 Indiana joining the Hawkeyes in the remaining field.

The Hawkeyes need help from other teams. Under the Big Ten's scenarios released after Friday's games, Iowa clinches if Indiana and Oregon both lose, or if Oregon wins while Indiana and UCLA both lose.

The conference also has Iowa clinching if Indiana and Oregon win and UCLA loses. Another route requires Indiana and Michigan victories, at least one win among Northwestern, Penn State or Rutgers, and losses by UCLA and Oregon.

The Big Ten added a further possibility Friday. Iowa qualifies if Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and Michigan State all win, UCLA and Oregon lose, and Iowa sits above UCLA in the SportSource Analytics ranking.

The conference has never needed analytics rankings to choose a title-game participant.

Friday's 28-5 Wisconsin victory over Minnesota helped Iowa's chances while reducing Indiana's. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is seeking his fourth career title-game appearance, and CBS Sports described his defense as one of the nation's best.

UCLA has a more direct route. The Bruins clinch by beating USC and were the only Big Ten team controlling their own path entering Rivalry Week. USC coach Lincoln Riley's team will try to beat 10-win UCLA, damage its playoff placement and deny its rival a championship-game berth.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach is questionable against USC, CBS Sports said. The Bruins fell five places in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Selection committee chair Hunter Yurachek said Tuesday night that the drop "did not have anything to do" with Dieffenbach's injury, though the committee would consider the injury going forward.

CBS Sports said Oregon clinches if both Oregon and UCLA win, or if Oregon and Indiana win while UCLA loses. Indiana must beat Purdue and have both Oregon and UCLA lose to reach the game.

Ohio State's long-shot route required Iowa to lose, so the Hawkeyes' victory ended Ohio State's chances. Ohio State also needed to beat Michigan, get wins from Maryland, Rutgers and Wisconsin, and see Indiana, Oregon and USC lose.

The Big Ten champion advances to the 12-team College Football Playoff. CBS Sports said the league could receive only one playoff berth because UCLA alone is in the top 12, though 11 wins might earn Bob Chesney's Bruins an at-large place even with a title-game loss.

Saturday's games will determine the matchup for the Dec. 5 championship in Indianapolis, The Des Moines Register reported. USC visits UCLA, Purdue plays at Indiana and Washington travels to Oregon.