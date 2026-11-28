Rohit Sharma backed new head coach Kieron Pollard to lead a Mumbai Indians revival, saying his experience of the franchise’s best and worst days makes him the right choice.

Pollard moved up from batting coach to head coach, while Sharma has returned as captain for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

They take charge after Mumbai Indians finished near the foot of the IPL points table in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

"Obviously, when your team is down like this, there's no one better than him to come and take the mantle," Sharma told MI TV. "He has seen it all in this team," he said. "He has seen the best days, he has seen the worst days."

Sharma pointed to Pollard’s long record of rescuing the side. "Pollard has been an MI legend. There's no doubt about it," he said, adding that for many years Pollard "has put his hand up and bailed the team out of the worst possible situations".

That history, Sharma said, means Pollard "he understands the value of this team, the culture and what it means to play for this team." "He was the one who used to talk about this quite often in our dressing room when he was playing," Sharma said. "So, he understands everything."

The two have worked closely on the field. "When we used to play, he was the vice-captain and I would always rely on his thoughts because his understanding of the game was quite good," Sharma said.

Sharma wants to carry that relationship into their new roles. "What I will be looking forward to is not looking at him like a head coach or someone in a particular position, but like a friend," he said.

Sharma’s return follows his replacement before IPL 2024 by Hardik Pandya, who had rejoined Mumbai Indians in a trade from Gujarat Titans, ESPNcricinfo and Times Now reported. Mumbai Indians have since traded Pandya to Punjab Kings, the outlets reported.

When team owner Akash Ambani approached him about becoming captain again, Sharma said his initial thought was that he was unprepared.

"I realised that this is the team that you built," he said. "For 10 years, you captained this team. I think it's time you try and accept that challenge again."

"I'm not saying that this team needs me as a leader. But this team needs a direction right now," Sharma said.

Mumbai Indians posted video of Sharma’s conversation with Jatin Sapru on X on Saturday.

Watch Ro in a heart-to-heart with Jatin Sapru as he talks about returning as आपला Captain, and shares a very special message for आपली Paltan! 📹💙#MumbaiIndians #CaptainRo — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 28, 2026

Asked about his future, Sharma said his focus extended only to the coming season. "It's a very exciting year, no doubt about it. But look, I don't want to think way too far ahead," he said.

For Pollard, it will be his first season leading the franchise’s coaching staff, Times Now reported.