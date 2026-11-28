Tom McKibbin overcame a double bogey to card a two-under 70 on Saturday in the Australian PGA Championship’s third round, leaving him four shots behind the leader, The 42 reported, citing Agence France-Presse.

The Belfast golfer shares third place at 12-under with Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat as the final round approaches. Germany’s Nicolai von Dellingshausen tops the leaderboard at 16-under.

McKibbin began three shots back, according to RTÉ. He picked up birdies at the first and fifth before a bogey at the eighth and a double bogey at the par-four 10th.

He recovered with three consecutive birdies from the 14th through the 16th. His tee shot at the 15th nearly found the hole, and the DP World Tour wrote on X, "Tom McKibbin adds his name to the list of near aces at the 15th."

RIGHT AT IT 🎯



Tom McKibbin adds his name to the list of near aces at the 15th.#AusPGA — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 28, 2026

McKibbin last won at the 2023 Porsche European Open. The competition at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney opens the European Tour season.

Von Dellingshausen recorded six birdies against three bogeys in a three-under 69. He told Nine the conditions grew tougher during his round.

"[The] wind was increasing quite steadily from the first up to like the back nine where it was howling now," von Dellingshausen said.

"Overall [I'm] really happy with the score, but most of all very happy how I managed everything. Happy with the 69," he said.

The German’s only other DP World Tour win came at the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open, according to The 42. "Of course, I was nervous. I am going to be very nervous tomorrow," he said.

Sweden’s Alex Noren holds second place alone at 13-under after a seven-under 65 with no bogeys, The 42 reported. Australian Adam Scott matched that 65 and shares seventh, seven shots behind.

"I hadn't played for a while. I've been practising, but not knowing where my game stands. I'm extremely happy," Noren said.

"I think it'd be miraculous if I was in the mix tomorrow, but we'll see," Scott said.

The third-round tee times were moved forward after Australia’s weather bureau forecast severe afternoon thunderstorms and possible hail. The field started at 6:45 a.m.

Former Open winner Cameron Smith carded a two-over 74 and shares 11th place, nine shots behind. Smith, 33, is competing under a specific agreement in his first DP World Tour event since LIV Golf collapsed.

The final round is scheduled for Sunday, with coverage beginning at noon on Nine and 9Now.