Cardiff-born singer Jamie Miller's Babydoll has held Number 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart for a sixth consecutive week, the longest run at the top by a Welsh artist in 56 years.

The song matches the run of Dave Edmunds' I Hear You Knocking, which spent six weeks at the summit in 1970. Miller is also the first solo male Welsh artist in 41 years to lead the singles chart.

Miller, 29, said "nothing feels normal" as he tries to "live in the moment" and take in the song's success. He said his "made it" moment came when he told his father, a taxi driver, and his mother, a cleaner, that they could retire.

The chart run followed a moment of doubt. Miller had considered leaving music only months before Babydoll came out on Aug. 7.

The track took off after actress Jennifer Love Hewitt and other stars posted videos featuring it, while a dance to the song went viral on TikTok. Babydoll became Miller's first UK top 10 single and reached Number 1 on the US iTunes pop chart, BBC News reported.

The song's UK chart tally stands at 520,251 units to date, according to Music Week.

Miller grew up in Pontprennau in Cardiff and has spent about nine years living in Los Angeles. His career began nearly a decade ago, when he was 19, after he finished third on the sixth season of The Voice UK.

As a child, Miller said, he faced bullying for pursuing singing while other boys took an interest in football and rugby. He praised his mother, Anne, for supporting him and said she told him "just to ignore people and to keep going."

Before Miller's chart success, Sian Evans was the last Welsh artist to reach UK Number 1, featuring on DJ Fresh's Louder in 2011. Shakin' Stevens had been the last solo male Welsh act to top the chart, with Merry Christmas Everyone in 1985.

Merry Christmas Everyone is at Number 25 this week.

Sir Elton John previously said Babydoll had him "leaping around the kitchen" when he first heard it. John also told Miller on his Rocket Hour podcast that he had a "huge future."

Miller recorded another version of Babydoll with Off Campus actor Antonio Cipriano after first joking about a collaboration on social media. Cipriano told BBC Wales Miller that Miller was "one of the best vocalists I've ever heard," and said he had been a fan of his voice for years.

Ashe's Stop The Wedding follows Babydoll at Number 2 on this week's chart. Sombr's My Body Isn't Ready is Number 4, while Tate McRae's Housewife is Number 5.

Miller released his version of the festive song It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas last week. He is working on a "soulful, joyous and happy album that I feel like I've waited my whole life to write," which he said he hopes to release at the beginning of 2027.

He is planning a world tour and has promised a number of shows in Wales.