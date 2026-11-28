Argentina lost its attempt Saturday to stop the Sea Lion offshore oil project off the Falkland Islands, as the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea rejected its request 18-3.

At a special hearing in Hamburg, Germany, the tribunal said it could not decide questions of sovereignty and saw no apparent basis for jurisdiction. Argentina had sought an injunction pending a full arbitration hearing, but the tribunal declined to order provisional measures.

The UK has said drilling will begin no earlier than March 2027, with extraction expected a year afterward.

“This outcome is a vindication of the UK's robust legal defence and strategy,” Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves said in a joint statement.

“Argentina sought to stop the Falkland Islanders making their own sovereign decisions and failed in this attempt,” they said.

A spokesperson for Argentine President Javier Milei said the decision did not settle the dispute and that “by history and by right: the Malvinas are Argentine.”

The spokesperson said the ruling “in no way legitimises the unilateral exploitation of our natural resources,” adding that the government “will continue to take all necessary actions to prevent such exploitation.”

Argentina had begun new sanction proceedings the previous day against five entities for violating its legal framework, the spokesperson said. “The message is clear: those who participate in the illegitimate exploitation of our resources must face the consequences,” the spokesperson said.

The identities of the five entities subject to the proceedings were not immediately known.

In their statement, Miliband and Reeves said the UK “has no doubt of our sovereignty of the Falkland Islands” and called on Argentina “to end its wider economic pressure against the Falkland Islands.”

Arguments before the tribunal

Argentina requested a suspension in October, citing the unresolved sovereignty dispute. Argentina also argued that drilling violates a UN resolution asking both sides to avoid unilateral actions, CBS News reported.

During a two-day November hearing, Argentina said drilling should wait until sovereignty had been settled. Mario Oyarzábal, Argentina's chief foreign ministry legal adviser, had earlier said oil revenue would “finance the very military base and presence that sustains the UK's de facto control of the territory,” The Guardian reported.

Britain argued that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction. Reeves said at the hearing that a suspension would have devastating consequences for islanders and prevent them from developing resources “as they are entitled to do so, pursuant to their fundamental right to self-determination.”

Britain's Rockhopper Exploration and Israel's Navitas Petroleum are developing Sea Lion. “We welcome the tribunal's decision to reject all of Argentina's requests for provisional measures,” a Navitas spokesperson said. The spokesperson said Navitas was focused on developing Sea Lion under licenses from the Falkland Islands government.

The project could double the islands' gross domestic product and add a cumulative £8bn over its lifetime, according to The Guardian. The islands have about 3,500 residents.

The Independent reported that the field is estimated to hold 500m barrels of recoverable resources; the BBC put the oil estimate at 1.7 billion barrels.

Sovereignty dispute

In 2013, 99.8% of islanders voted in a referendum to remain a British overseas territory. Argentina rejects the result, saying self-determination does not apply to a population it considers implanted by Britain after 1833.

Milei has previously described recovery of the islands as a “national cause” and said stopping drilling forms part of a broader strategy to press the UK into sovereignty negotiations. He has promised penalties for companies operating near the islands and previously described the UK-Israeli operation as a “clear and present danger” to Argentina's claims.

His government has imposed sanctions on people and companies involved in exploration and is pursuing legislation that would make participation in the Falklands economy a crime.

The sovereignty push followed U.S. President Donald Trump signaling that Washington might reconsider its traditionally neutral position on the dispute.

An arbitration tribunal will consider the substance of the dispute. A decision could take years, The Guardian reported, while the UK has said it expects extraction to begin in 2028.