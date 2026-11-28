Luka Dončić said a courtside fan pushed him after the Los Angeles Lakers lost 99-96 to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, eliminating the Lakers from the NBA Cup.

On Amazon Prime Video’s postgame broadcast, Dončić could be seen heading toward the visitors’ locker room at Frost Bank Center when he tossed a white wristband toward a courtside man and woman. The woman appeared to speak to him just before the toss, the footage showed.

Dončić soon returned for the wristband. Video showed the man pick it up and hand it back, then shove Dončić as he turned away. Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt and arena security intervened after the shove.

“I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game, and then I heard she didn't want it, so I went back to grab it, and he just pushed me, and then I gave it to somebody else,” Dončić said after the game.

Luka Doncic on the altercation with a fan:



"I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game, and then I heard she didn't want it, so I went back to grab it, and he just pushed me, and then I gave it to somebody else." — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 28, 2026

Dončić was asked if the fan had spoken to him. “I don't know. I just went back,” he said.

The man was ejected, ESPN reported. Lakers two-way big man Carson Cooper restrained Vanderbilt while security signaled the fan’s removal, the New York Post reported.

CBS Sports offered a different reading of the video, writing that Dončić appeared to direct a middle finger at the crowd shortly before the toss. The outlet said that, at first glance, it looked like he fired the wristband at the woman in frustration and the man beside her took offense, and that Dončić’s account did not match the video. CBS Sports wrote that it felt like an incident the NBA will have to address.

It was unclear whether the NBA would discipline Dončić. Sports Illustrated reported that the league will likely examine both Dončić’s actions and the fan’s.

The Lakers had led by 20 points in the second quarter and were ahead by 16 at halftime. The Spurs responded by outscoring Los Angeles 30-14 in the third quarter.

Keldon Johnson, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, hit a 3-pointer from 23 feet in the corner to tie the game at 68, with 1.8 seconds remaining in the period. Stephon Castle scored nine fourth-quarter points, while Victor Wembanyama contributed eight as San Antonio secured the win.

Wembanyama ended the game with 25 points and 16 rebounds. ESPN Research said the Lakers became the first team this season to give up multiple 20-point leads.

Dončić led all scorers with 31 points, shooting 14-of-31 and adding eight assists and six rebounds. ESPN Research said it was his 12th 30-point game this season, tying two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the NBA lead.

His outside shooting was less effective. Dončić hit 1 of 13 attempts from 3-point range. CBS Sports said he has made 26 shots from beyond the arc in 100 attempts over the last two-plus weeks.

“The reality is, that's the barometer in the West right now, and this was a great test for us,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said of the Spurs. He said he told his players that morning that “when we wake up tomorrow, if we've won the game or lost, we're still a good team on Saturday morning.”

The Lakers are now 15-4 and travel to Memphis for their next game Sunday.