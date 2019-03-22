Rich The Kid’s Estranged Wife Claims He Is Dragging Out Divorce

Rich the Kid's has been difficult to serve with papers and is acting like a ghost.

Rich the Kid has yet another ongoing legal issue to deal with after being plagued with lawsuits since the start of this year. Back in January, Rich the Kid’s former landlord, Haikuhe Chichyan, filed a lawsuit against him for over $32,000 because he stopped paying rent on his mansion after signing a six-month lease in December 2018. Then, after dodging the calls of Chichyan’s attorney, Maro Burunsuzyan, he decided to get some revenge on the lawyer. Rich the Kid posted her phone number on his social media acting like it was his and asking his fans to call and text him on Valentine’s day. Burunsuzyan also filed a lawsuit against Rich the Kid as a result because of the harassment.

Now, Rich the Kid’s divorce drama is escalating, and the two lawsuits filed against him at the start of this year may make his child custody battle more difficult to win. Rich the Kid married his estranged wife, Antonette Willis, on March 30, 2016. The marriage lasted just two years, and Willis filed for divorce in March 2018. The couple has two children, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old. When Willis filed for divorce, she requested full physical custody of the children but offered to give him visitation and also share joint legal custody. She also asked for spousal support, according to TMZ.

Trying to comprehend why the marriage between Willis and Rich the Kid ended is hazy because not much information has been shared about their relationship. The couple was private about their marriage while together, so there hasn’t been too much media engagement on either side. However, there has been some, and it appears that Rich the Kid may have cheated on Willis, or at least Willis believes so. Willis actually blasted him on social media, telling the world he had been unfaithful to her and hooked up with Blac Chyna and India Love. One other detail exists that could have also contributed to the split. Willis alleges that Rich the Kid committed domestic violence back in 2016 and also forced her to get multiple abortions.

Rich the Kid Drops $450k for New Chain Ahead of Album Release Rich the Kid still subscribes to the mantra "if ya got it, flaunt it" … armed robberies be dammed. The rapper scored this incredible spinning chain aft… https://t.co/OJFrHL5BZy #lifestyle #entertainment #cosmetics pic.twitter.com/bjQuxeMX0n — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 21, 2019

Willis recently claimed that, after filing some new legal documents for her case, Rich the Kid started dodging her and the court. Willis has been trying to have Rich the Kid served with the new court documents since the end of February, but Rich the Kid seems to be dodging the issue and making himself difficult to locate. Willis needs assistance with legal fees totaling about $30,000, which are now piling up, from Rich the Kid, so she can pay her lawyers, according to TMZ.

Willis has no income currently, but she does have bills. She did say Rich the Kid pays $4,500 a month for her rent and around $3,000 a month for other expenses. However, she has no extra money to pay her attorneys. According to Willis, Rich the Kid makes over $100,000 a month, so he can afford to help her with her attorney bills.