UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Spreads Her Legs In Silk Babydoll Lingerie, Poses Coyly On Bed In Latest Photo

UFC ring girl — and Playboy model — Arianny Celeste may be one of the rising stars on the social media scene, famous for her figure as well as for her charmingly quirky and candid personality. The brunette bombshell has done very well for herself in terms of cultivating a pretty substantial fan base on popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram, currently boasting over 3 million individual followers. Adding more to that number on a daily basis via her proclivity to share provocative, sultry photos with her audience, Arianny knows exactly which buttons to push to send pulses racing and hearts aflutter.

In her most recent image, Arianny turns up the heat in a serious way by posing on her knees, her legs spread apart, atop a luxurious looking bed. Clad in strappy silky lingerie with lace fringe, the brunette beauty arrests her audience by staring directly into the camera intently. Her signature chestnut tresses are styled in a dramatic side part — spilling over her shoulders — and are tinged with sunny highlights.

The American model’s makeup game is on point, her brown eyes framed by perfectly sculpted brows and a hint of eyeshadow. Her flawless complexion is emphasized by some light concealer, and she opts for a pretty nude lip to accentuate her plump pout. Accessorizing with a delicate golden chain and what appears to be a cross pendant, the model may be hinting at some show of faith, as well.

Given the nature of the pose — and the short hemline of the lingerie — Arianny’s toned thighs are prominently showcased in this particular photo. Her feet are tucked up underneath of her backside, and one hand is placed suggestively on her hip. In the other hand, Arianny rocks a coffee mug, one bearing various heart-shaped designs.

Giving a shout-out to red-hot fashion label Fashion Nova in the caption — and warning all who view the picture not to disturb her before she’s downed her morning coffee — Arianny Celeste left very little to the imagination, letting her body speak for itself. Her many admirers seemed to appreciate the sensual bedroom snap, showering over 13,000 likes and 150-plus comments on the image in relatively short order.

One user wrote, “Sometimes words can’t describe how amazing you are,” followed by a heart emoji. A second Instagram fan quipped, “Thank you for giving the opportunity to enjoy your beauty,” trailed by a litany of romantic emojis.

Arianny Celeste is making waves on social media and at ringside during UFC events, and her devotees are extremely hyped to see what sizzling snapshots she might share with them next. Whether its in the gym or in the bedroom, the ring girl’s fire simply cannot be extinguished.