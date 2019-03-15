Adrienne Bailon Shows Serious Skin In A Plunging Swimsuit At The Beach

Adrienne's showing off some serious skin on the sand.

Adrienne Bailon Houghton is showing off her body at the beach in a seriously plunging swimsuit. The stunning The Real co-host flaunted some serious skin in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on March 14 which had her kneeling on the sand by the ocean in a risqué green one-piece.

The former Cheetah Girls singer wowed her 4.2 million followers on the social media site this week with the stunning vacation snap as she joked in the caption that she was waiting for spring break to arrive.

Adrienne – who married gospel singer Israel Houghton in 2016 – flaunted her amazing body in the swimsuit with a seriously deep V that stretched almost all the way down to her bellybutton as she showcased her curves in front of the water. She revealed in the caption that her talented husband was pulling double duty as photographer and snapped the stunning photo.

Bailon opted to accessorize her risqué swimsuit look with a pair of hoop earrings in both ears and several bangles stacked up on her right wrist as she shot a pouty look to the camera as the sun set behind her. She also had her long hair tied up into a messy bun on top of her head for the beach day photo.

The comments section of the snap – which has already garnered close to 100,000 likes on the social media site since she shared it with her millions of followers – was flooded with praise.

Many Instagram users showed their support after seeing Adrienne showing off her body confidence in her swimwear shortly after The Inquisitr shared that her fellow The Real co-host Jeannie Mai flaunted her amazing figure in a neon pink bikini.

“Love everything about this from the sunset to your jewelry!!! You look amazing girl!!!” one fan told the singer and actress alongside two thumbs up emojis. Another wrote that they thought Houghton looked “gorgeous” with two red hot fire emojis.

“Wow. You’re stunning,” read a third comment.

As for how she got the toned body she was showing off on social media this week, Bailon’s trainer Massy Arias previously shared her secrets to dropping more than 20 pounds in just two months before she married Houghton.

Massy revealed to E! News that the star cut out alcohol and worked out four to five times a week before her big day in Paris, France.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

“Ninety minutes total per day. Thirty minutes of cardio on her own in the morning and then one hour with me,” they revealed of her seriously active schedule that saw Adrienne get down to 101 pounds for her wedding day. “That hour was maximized because our training would be divided into circuits and there was no resting time or breaks in between,” they added.

Bailon also told Yahoo! that she visited a nutritionist who helped her to clean up her diet after she admitted that she was a “fast-food junkie” and a “carb-aholic.”