‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Celebrates Doug Davidson And Paul’s Return

Reunited and it feels so good for The Young and the Restless characters Paul and Christine.

Christine actress Lauralee Bell, whose parents Bill and Lee Phillip Bell started the iconic CBS Daytime drama, posted an adorable little clip of her reunion with co-star Doug Davidson who portrays Christine’s husband, Paul Williams in Genoa City. After former Y&R head writer and executive producer Mal Young inexplicably stopped including Paul in the storylines, the GCPD has been without its chief of police with no explanation.

Davidson will return to the show on March 26, and fans cannot wait to see his storylines start up again. Viewers also want Young’s remaining storylines to finish airing, and recently The Inquisitr reported that Davidson revealed they will end “soon.”

Fans chimed in on Bell’s adorable gif of herself with her TV husband.

“Yeah!!! Hopefully, they give Paul and Christine a happy, meaningful storyline. We need the fun-loving Cricket. The legal drama makes the character one-sided and somewhat cold. That’s not who she is,” replied one.

Another viewer wrote, “Now that is so cute!! I wish they’d let Christine have that sweet, happy face.”

Most recently, Christine prosecuted Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) for murdering J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill).

The jury found the women guilty, and the judge sentenced the three co-conspirators to 30, 10, and three years of prison respectively, which thrilled Christine. She’s been after the Newmans for years, and Christine and Paul brought J.T. to Genoa City the last time he showed up to investigate Victor (Eric Braeden). Now that Christine successfully prosecuted Victor’s wife and daughter, The Mustache vows to take her down, which could mean difficult days ahead for the district attorney, and Paul may not fare so well either by the time the Great Victor Newman finishes with them.

Recently, Davidson took to his Twitter to share a picture of himself behind the scenes with his new co-stars Jordi Vilasuso, who portrays Rey Rosales, and Sasha Calle, who portrays Lola Rosales. The actor said he was happy to be back to work on the soap and meeting new friends.

Many fans disliked that Young wrote Rey as a detective in at the GCPD because they felt he had replaced Paul. However, now that Paul is back as chief of police, there’s little doubt that he and Rey can co-exist and help keep the streets of Genoa City safe and the Newmans in check.