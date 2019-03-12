Ciara Rocks A Plunging Red Swimsuit As She Soars Down Huge Water Slide And Almost Loses Her Wig

Ciara was filmed almost losing her wig as she soared down a huge water slide in her plunging swimsuit.

Ciara stunned in a plunging red swimsuit as she soared down a seriously tall water slide while enjoying some downtime with husband Russell Wilson and her children in St. Barts this week. Per Daily Mail, the stunning “Level Up” singer gave fans a look at all the fun in the sun the gang was having on her Instagram page as she joked about almost losing her wig while zooming down the inflatable slide into the ocean.

The social media video showed Ciara inching toward the edge of the giant inflatable as she contemplated heading down while sporting a low-cut red one-piece for the fun family getaway.

“Why am I doing this? My heart is beating so fast,” the star could be heard saying. “All right, here we go! Let’s do this, baby! It’s time to conquer more fears in life.”

The star then soared down the slide – which was attached to a luxury yacht the family were spending the day on – and plunged into the water as she joked that her wig had shifted and was now on sideways after she hit the ocean. A friend then headed over to give the mom of two a hand with her hair.

Ciara joked in the caption of the clip about how the ocean and her long dark wig “don’t go together,” but also admitted that she and her nearest and dearest had “so much fun” together in the tropical location.

The latest glimpse into Ciara and Russell’s vacation comes just one day after the football star shared his own sweet snaps from the sunny family getaway.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the quarterback posted the most adorable photos of himself and his wife as well as another of the family at the beach together.

Russell put his arm around the “1, 2 Step” singer in the first snap as she sported a seriously low-cut black swimsuit with a rope belt tied around her waist. The second showed the couple cuddling up to their children, 1-year-old Sienna and 4-year-old Future (who Ciara shares with former her boyfriend, rapper Future) in front of the ocean.

The star’s latest swimwear display comes shortly after she opened up about all the seriously hard work she put into getting her pre-baby body back following the birth of baby Sienna back in 2017.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

She told Cosmopolitan last year that she worked out three times a day to get her body in the incredible shape it’s in today as she proudly flaunted in her swimwear.

“It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else,” she told the magazine of her post-pregnancy weight loss and why she had such an intense routine. “Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know.”