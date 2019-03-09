Megan Fox Sizzles In Black Lingerie Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo In Throwback Instagram Post

Megan Fox is taking the Instagram hashtag “Flashback Friday” to a whole new smoldering level. On Friday, the actress took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot featuring herself in lace lingerie, next to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo who is equally only wearing underwear.

In the photo in question, the 32-year-old actress is rocking a black lace bra with a nude under layer, paired with a barely-there underwear in the same lace and pattern. Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, is donning black briefs as he lies behind Fox in the sizzling snapshot, a campaign for Emporio Armani.

The lace underwear sits very low on the Transformers star’s hips, helping accentuate her curves, particularly her wide hips, small waist, and toned abs. Her bra, on the other hand, draws attention to her cleavage, which is made more evident by the way she is lying with both of her arms over her head.

The Juventus star is positioned behind Fox with his hands also above their heads, in a position that displays his six pack, which could not possibly be more defined. Both models are looking fiercely into the camera, with Fox posing with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She has a dark smokey eye, which adds drama to the shot.

The post, which Fox shared with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 322,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments within just a few hours of having been posted, proving to be an immediate success with her fans. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to note the overload of beauty in the photo and share their admiration for her, and also to engage with her humorous caption.

“Haha yeah that’s something most people wouldn’t forget,” one user wrote.

“This pic just ran over me with a steam roller and called me ugly,” another one chimed in.

As Metro pointed out in 2010, Fox and Cristiano Ronaldo posed for an Armani campaign that year when they were both in their mid-20s. In the ad, Fox opens a hotel door to a waiter wearing just her Armani underwear and a robe, Metro describes. In a different segment, Cristiano Ronaldo gives a housekeeping employee quite an image when he walks into his room wearing just some tight-fitting briefs. The soccer star is then seen putting on a pair of Armani jeans as he flaunts his impeccable six pack, the report continues.

The two had recently taken over from Victoria and David Beckham at the beginning of that year as the brand’s new faces.