Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Major Cleavage In Skintight Black Sundress For Latest Instagram Snap

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is never shy about showing off her gorgeous body for the camera, and an update to the model’s Instagram on Thursday is no different. Pelas rocked a black, skintight sundress that hugged her curves and put her buxom chest on full display — to the delight of her 8.6 million followers.

For the snap, Pelas perched on a table as she leaned over, giving a complete glimpse of her voluptuous physique. Her ample cleavage was front-and-center for the photo, and was further amplified by the strapless frock. The floor-length dress showed off her curvy hips and elongated torso, and the garb showed off Pelas’ toned arms.

For the shoot, the Maxim model wore her honey-colored hair in large, bouncy curls that spilled over her uncovered shoulders. She wore only a few accessories to accompany the attire, opting for just a pair of diamond stud earrings and a solo bangle bracelet in silver.

Pelas wore contouring to emphasize her flawless facial features, and heavy flicks of mascara to compliment her peach-colored shadow — both making her mossy, green eyes stand out. She wore a nude gloss with a darker lip-liner to put the focus on her plump pout, which she showed off by giving the camera a sexy, half smile.

The glamour model also shared some intel on her whereabouts to her followers via her Instagram story. Rocking another black dress, this time featuring slinky straps, she strutted along a cactus-lined street in Arizona, and revealed she’s heading back to Los Angeles after a 10-day road trip. Ready for a long ride in the car, the model pulled her hair back in to a low, chic bun, and looked stunning as she readied herself for the drive.

Pelas recently sat down with The Huffington Post for their piece on the science behind why we “like” people’s hot photos, and the model opened up about what it means to her when she posts a racy shot of herself to social media, and how she feels about racking up those likes on her photos.

“For me, posting a picture basically has one underlying message every time: ‘I’m feeling myself.’ So, when other people post their pics, I assume it’s an expression of self-love and them feeling themselves, which is what I love more than anything. Liking photos is like an internet clap,” the model revealed.

As always, fans of Pelas’ will be keeping an eye out for her next post, and, of course, they’ll be ready to hit the “heart” button with ease.