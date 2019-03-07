R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage Have Explosive Interview With Gayle King

In an emotional sit-down with Gayle King, following R. Kelly’s widely-viewed interview, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary joined King to tell their side of the story, and things got heated rather quickly.

Sitting side-by-side, the two women told King on CBS This Morning that they are not being held captive by the man they love, but that they are with him willingly, and the entire ordeal was orchestrated by their parents in order to extort money from the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer.

“Both our parents are basically out here trying to get money and scam, because they didn’t agree on what happened, you know, with music or whatever it could be. And they’re just very upset,” Savage told King.

The women also opened up about their relationship with Kelly, and alluded to it being a joint partnership between the three. They called the relationship “strong,” and Clary said that the group does many things together as a unit, including trips to the movies and theme parks. King asked if the trio participates in bedroom activities together, and Clary got defensive, telling King that they weren’t there to talk about that, said that she was sure King wouldn’t want to talk about her personal life on-air, either.

King told the women that she had spoken to their parents prior to the interview, and that the families have some continued concerns over the nature of the relationship the two women share with Kelly.

“Well, my parents knew where I have always been. For four years, they have known. They know that I’ve been well taken care of,” Clary shared, while insisting that her parents were the driving force behind her relationship with Kelly, and that they pushed their underage daughter to form a relationship with him — including taking inappropriate pictures with the much-older musician, in order to “blackmail” him at a later date.

Clary then became emotional, and she buried her face in her hands as she let out a sob. She said that she was becoming overwhelmed and upset because no one knows the “truth” and that everything that is happening is over “money.” King stepped in and added that these allegations of sexual abuse have spanned across decades, and Clary began getting upset while saying that wasn’t what they were there to talk about, they were there to expose their parents alleged extortion of Kelly.

Following the interview, King told her co-hosts that Kelly was asked by producers not to sit in, or around the interview, so that the women could have their space to speak with her privately. She then shared that Kelly hid around the corner of the room where she was interviewing Savage and Clary, and would begin to cough loudly to alert them of his presence. He also threatened a nearby photographer to shut the interview down a few times, and King said she found it difficult to not ask the women to pack their bags so that she could help get them the freedom she feels that they need.