Mexico’s ‘Hottest Weather Girl Ever’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts World-Famous Derriere, Cleavage In Black Bra & Thong

Long before having been dubbed the hottest weather girl ever by TMZ, per YouTube, Mexican weather presenter and model Yanet Garcia had already attained some high degree of fame for her world-famous figure. Known worldwide for her enviable hourglass physique – particularly her pert posterior – the brunette bombshell has risen to the heights of social media influence, having cultivated a sizable fan base of 9.3 million followers along the way.

In a recent Instagram picture, Yanet took the time to share a sultry selfie with her amorous admirers – leaving very little to the imagination in the process. In this selfie, Yanet strikes a provocative pose just outside of her bathroom in what appears to be a darkly painted apartment. The harsh lighting coming from beside the vanity affords an even better look at the model’s profile, particularly her shapely derriere. Clad in almost nothing save for a skimpy black thong and a matching bra – the latter bearing some slight embellishment on the cups – it’s clear that the Mexican beauty knows exactly how to send pulses sky-high amongst her followers.

Her signature chestnut tresses are styled in perfect, loose curls. A pair of vintage-looking sunglasses are propped up above her brow, and her free hand tousles her locks at the base of her skull, out of sight. The pose also serves to accentuate her strong, toned thighs and slender legs.

Despite having been posted relatively recently, Yanet Garcia’s most dedicated devotees offered up nearly 500,000 likes, in addition to 3,300 plus comments on this particular picture. Captioning the sexy snapshot with a simple kiss emoji, it’s clear that the Mexican weather girl knew that it was just fine to let the image speak for itself.

One Instagram fan wrote, “my baby girl,” preceded by a litany of smirking emojis and flame emojis. A second admirer quipped, “That is one fine curve right there wow!”

Yanet Garcia has made headlines most recently, per The Inquisitr, for having shared a before-and-after booty comparison composite photo to Instagram. Suggesting that she has eschewed implants, injections, and surgeries in her quest to develop an even more impressive posterior than previous, Yanet flaunted her new figure in front of the entire world to great acclaim. She also took the time to share some of her beauty secrets – and her personal philosophy – with The Daily Star.

“I like to maintain a healthy life and I exercise for how I feel, rather than to focus on the physical appearance. A person is worth for who he or she is and not for what they look like.”

Yanet’s fans and followers absolutely love almost every candid snapshot that she shares with them, and simply can’t wait to see what’s next for her on the horizon.