‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, March 1: Bill Refuses To Reboot Spectra Fashions

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, March 1 states that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) was not happy that Spencer Publications was branching out into the fashion world. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) reminded him that he wanted to reunite his family. If he could make Wyatt happy, he would do it.

Flo’s First Day At Work

At the Bikini Bar, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) was just starting her new job, per She Knows Soaps. Danny (Keith Carlos) was showing her the ropes and was impressed by her skills. Just then, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) arrived and spotted Flo working behind the counter. She was not pleased about Flo’s new job and asked her if she was out of her mind. Flo asked Danny for a break before going to speak to Zoe.

Zoe did not understand why Flo would still be working in Los Angeles after what she and her father had done. Flo conceded that there was a small risk that someone might recognize her, but Zoe quickly corrected her. She thought that there was a huge risk and it would be better for her to return to Las Vegas.

Talk turned to what she had done. Flo said that she struggled with guilty feelings because of the baby swap. Flo talked about the woman named Hope who believed that her baby was dead because of her actions.

Zoe confronts Flo, who is now working as a bartender at Bikini Bar today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/hvn1bSCPIt — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 1, 2019

Liam Wants Certainty

Hope (Annika Noelle) told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that she wanted to donate some of Beth’s belongings to Phoebe. She realized that she needs to move forward. Liam wanted to talk about Hope removing her wedding band. He told her never to take it off again. Hope tried to change the topic and talked about meeting Katie Logan (Heather Tom) at the Bikini Bar.

Liam remained firm and told her that she could not force him and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to get back together. He would not give up on his family. Hope felt that she was not meant to be a mother. Liam said that they would be able to try again and that he would fight for his marriage.

Do you think Hope can be a mom one day? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/v3aWuU29l1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 1, 2019

Bill Spencer Refuses To Reboot Spectra Fashions

Wyatt and Sally arrive at Spencer Publications. Bill told them that he was new to the fashion world and that this would be a learning curve for all of them. Bill expressed his regret for ruining Spectra Fashions. Sally wanted to know if he was really going reboot Spectra Fashions again. “No,” Bill said, and shocked both Wyatt and Sally.

He then went on to explain that he will not fund Spectra Fashions, but he would start up Spencer Fashions. He wanted Sally to be the head designer of the venture. Sally and Wyatt agreed to Dollar Bill’s terms.