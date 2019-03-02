‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Bodysuit On Instagram

Haley Kalil showed her funny side on Instagram this week. On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself in a dangerously low-cut bodysuit that puts her flawless physique on full display, accompanied by a humorous caption.

The photo in question consists of a collage of two images of Kalil donning the same black bodysuit, but in slightly different poses. In both, the 26-year-old swimsuit model is posing in front of a white wall as she rocks the suit, which features a plunging neckline that dips just below her chest, helping accentuate her busty figure. The camera captures her from the thighs up, showcasing her strong legs and full, wide hips.

In the left shot, Halil is posing with her hip slightly thrust to the left, while having her arms across her stomach. She is looking at the camera with serious eyes and lips parted in a seductive way. Her red hair is swept to the side and down, falling over her shoulders and onto her chest.

In the right photo, she is throwing a peace sign at the onlooker while winking and making a funny expression with her mouth. In this snap, her hair is again down but in a middle part.

The snapshot, which the model shared with her 208,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 20,000 likes and more than 240 comments within a day. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the Minnesota model’s beauty, as well as her humor, which she expressed via her caption.

“Tacobell done that body good!” one user wrote.

“That’s totally my reaction after pizza. You are such a cutie Haley,” another one chimed in, pairing the comment with laughing-crying emoji and hearts.

The model, who has recently jetted off to Kenya to shoot her spread for the upcoming Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, has previously addressed the kind of relationship she has with food. As Hollywood Life reported in December, Kalil said that the Sports Illustrated’s editor MJ Day and the rest of the crew want the models to be who they are when they come in to shoot.

“When it comes to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, [our editor], MJ Day, says when you book SI Swimsuit, you should eat a sandwich!” she said. “They want you to be who you are. They don’t want you to be what is unachievable. You should be who you are! I could eat Taco Bell the day of my shoot and they would be just fine with it.”