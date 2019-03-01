Jasmine Tookes Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Instagram Video

Jasmine Tookes has been busy promoting Victoria’s Secret swimwear line, which the brand is bringing back after a couple of years. On Friday, the 28-year-old model took to her Instagram page to share a sexy video of herself donning a few different bikinis that showcase her flawless body.

The video in question begins by showing the Victoria’s Secret model rocking a patterned two piece in a purple, pink and white palette, consisting of a bandeau-type top with thin straps that tie around the neck, and a matching a high-waisted bottom with multiple strings on either side. The clip then shows her in a red leopard two-piece that consists of a triangle top and equally high-waisted bottoms that also feature an array of strings on the side.

Tookes is then featured in a third set whose shape is similar to the first one, but this model has a pink flower pattern on it. The clip goes back and forth to show the model in the three different bikinis at different times, as she strikes different poses for the camera. Throughout the video, Tookes has her raven hair in a side part and down in loose, beach waves that flow around her as gets into the different positions and movements.

The post, which Tookes shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 65,000 times, garnering nearly 25,000 likes and about 270 comments within a couple of hours of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise Tookes’s beauty and note their excitement over Victoria’s Secret returning swimwear line.

“They brought back swimsuits!?” one user asked, paired with several clapping hands emoji.

“How beautiful is this girl!!!” another one chimed in.

As People magazine noted last month, Victoria’s Secret announced the re-launch of its popular swimwear line just in time for spring break. The brand discontinued its swimwear line in the spring of 2016, around the same time it discontinued its popular catalog, the report continued, a decision that resulted in a negative impact on sales. People contends that Victoria’s Secret decision to bring back its swimwear collection shows that the brand is focusing on increasing its profits in 2019, following a rocky few years of restructuring and a decline in sales.

On February 19, Tookes to her Instagram page to share the news of the return of Victoria’s Secret’s swimsuits with her followers by posting a photo of herself, alongside Sara Sampaio and Romee Strijd, rocking two-piece bikinis.