Amanda Bynes’ Relapse Reportedly Lands Her In Mental Health Facility

Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has allegedly suffered a personal relapse and has reportedly entered a facility revealed TMZ, for drug addiction and mental health issues.

TMZ alleges they have spoken to sources close to the actress’ family who said Bynes checked into a rehab facility in Los Angeles in January. This was just two months after appearing in Paper Magazine in November 2018 where the actress said she was ready to return to the career she abandoned after the scrutiny of being in the public eye became too much for her to bear.

When she appeared in Paper Magazine, Bynes was four years sober before her alleged current relapse. In the article and interview, Bynes revealed she was at the time, a student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, in Los Angeles. She said that she saw a future for herself designing a full fashion line one day but added a codicil, “I want to get back into acting first.”

Bynes began her iconic acting career as a child star on the Nickelodeon series All That (which is getting a 2019 reboot via one of the show’s original stars, Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson) and that led to her own hit series on the channel, The Amanda Show. That series would feature actors such as Drake Bell and Josh Peck, who would later become teen stars in their own right on the Nick series Drake & Josh.

Bynes transitioned into films at the age of 15, starring in the comedy Big Fat Liar and later, returning to television for the series What I Like About You. She followed that up with the films What a Girl Wants, She’s the Man and Hairspray.

In the Paper interview, Bynes revealed her downward spiral from recreational drugs such as marijuana to harder drugs molly and ecstasy. She also said she used Adderall. It was during a screening of her film Easy A that Bynes convinced herself that she “shouldn’t be on camera again” and retired in a Twitter statement.

“If I was going to retire [the right way], I should’ve done it in a press statement — but I did it on Twitter. Real classy! But, you know, I was high and I was like, ‘You know what? I am so over this’ so I just did it. But it was really foolish and I see that now. I was young and stupid,” she said in the Paper interview.

Bynes would later use Twitter as a way to release her feelings, blasting not only friends and co-workers but her parents and others close to her, a move she said she regretted, according to Paper.

Over the course of the past four years, the actress has tried to redeem herself by staying out the public eye and working towards a comeback, hence the Paper interview where she tested the waters to see if she was ready to return to the public eye. This latest setback for the actress continues to unfold. We will have more information as it is released.