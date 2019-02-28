Ciara Puts Her Booty On Display On Instagram As She Enjoys Brazil

Ciara is having a blast in Brazil ahead of the country’s famous Carnival. The singer took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a neon green figure-hugging outfit that puts her booty on full display.

In the photo in question, the 33-year-old singer is featured in bright leggings and a matching top as she points her backside at the camera, adopting a playful and sexy pose. Ciara is seen standing on a balcony, holding on to a glass rail as she cheekily gives her back to the camera, making her derriere the center of the photo.

The “Level Up” singer is standing with her legs apart, and is looking over her shoulder at the camera. The lens is positioned close to the floor at an angle that captures her curvy figure, particularly her backside. Ciara is wearing her raven locks pulled up in a high ponytail that falls against her back, making a perfect swishing movement.

It is hard to see whether she is wearing makeup or not since her face is partially concealed by her shoulder, covered by shadow. As per the hashtags in the post, Ciara has jetted off to Brazil to enjoy the annual five-day festival that takes place over the days leading up to Ash Wednesday, which falls on March 6 this year.

The post — which Ciara shared with her 21.2 million Instagram followers — racked up more than 177,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments in less than 24 hours of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section share their admiration for her, while Brazilians used the opportunity to welcome her to their country.

“I love the green you have on,” one user wrote.

“Welcome. Brazil is with open arms for you. I admire you a lot,” one Brazilian fan wrote in English.

Ciara also shared other posts and stories of her time there, suggesting she is enjoying herself so far. In her most recent Instagram Stories, she shared a series of clips of herself eating at a Brazilian steak house, while another post shows her attempting to speak Portuguese. Another post shows her reception from fans at the airport, as well as her interaction with them.

As The Daily Mail has noted, Ciara was also spotted on the balcony of a hotel wearing a skimpy one-piece swimsuit as she posed for a series of photos. The report points out that Ciara is accompanied by her husband, Russell Wilson, who took to his own Instagram account to share that they were headed to the South American country.