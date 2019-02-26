Brooks Nader Spills Put Of Barely-There Bikini On Instagram As She Wraps Up First ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Brooks Nader is over the moon about her first photo shoot for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, and she wants her Instagram fans to have a sneak peek before the issue comes out in May. On Sunday, the 23-year-old took to popular social media platform to share a sexy clip of herself donning a two-piece bikini that puts her assets on full display.

In the video in question, the swimsuit model can be seen with her legs spread open and bent as she dons a navy blue bikini that consists of a top featuring an interesting array of strings that come together to form the triangle bikini that ties around Nader’s neck. She is wearing a black bottom that sits low on the model’s hips, helping accentuate her curvaceous figure, particularly her toned abs and strong legs that really stand out in the video.

Throughout the clip, the model remains in the same pose as she works her hands up her left legs starting at her heel and covering her thighs, waist, chest and finally her face. She finishes off by grabbing her brunette hair up as she gazes fiercely at the person filming in a seductive way. The clip the onlooker see is different from the camera Nader is posing for.

Nader shared the video with her 232,000 Instagram followers, which grew by 11,000 in less than a week since she started posting sneak peeks from her shoot for the magazine’s special issue in the Bahamas. As Sports Illustrated pointed out, the Louisiana native is one of the six finalists of this year’s 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search competition. The report describes Nader as a Southern belle who, when not working, can be found in purple and gold, cheering on her hometown LSU Tigers.

The most recent post was viewed more than 76,000 times, garnering more than 4,000 likes and more than 170 comments within about 14 hours of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media network who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her flawless figure and share their admiration for Nader.

“Congratulations!!! You did it!” one user wrote.

“Can’t wait for that issue!!!!” another one chimed in.

As a separate Sports Illustrated article announced earlier this year, the issue will come out in May in 2019, instead of the traditional February date.

“When Sports Illustrated launched SI Swimsuit in 1964, they chose February because back then there was a gap in sports,” said issue’s editor MJ Day. “But now there is no shortage of sports events in winter, so moving the issue to May aligns us perfectly with the joy that comes with the start of summer.”