Lais Ribeiro Rocks Dangerously Short Skirt & Crop Top During Carnaval In Rio de Janeiro

Lais Ribeiro is counting the days until she heads off to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to enjoy the country’s largest festival. On Friday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram page to share a throwback photo from last year’s Carnaval, a five-day festivity that takes place in Brazil and other parts of the world leading up to Ash Wednesday, which falls on March 6 this year.

In the photo in question, the 28-year-old is rocking a gold miniskirt that opens at the front, which she paired with a sparkly black crop top and knee-high, multi-strap high heel sandals in matching gold. Ribeiro is also wearing an ornate headpiece that is traditional of the festival. The Brazilian model is standing on one of the side boxes of the Sambodromo, where the big Carnaval parade takes place, as she looks on at the show led by the samba schools.

Ribeiro is holding onto a rail with her body facing the camera while her head is turned to the spectacle. She is standing with her other arm next to her body in a way that accentuates her flawless figure, particularly her toned abs and impossibly long legs. Her raven hair is pulled back in a bun, letting her headpiece be center of attention.

The post, which Ribeiro shared with her 2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 33,000 likes and more than 150 comments within just a couple of hours of being up. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Ribeiro’s beauty in a host of languages, including English and her native Portuguese.

“Cant wait to carnavallllllll” one user wrote, paired with three heart eyes emoji.

“You are fireeeeee,” another one chimed in.

Ribeiro will return this year and will walk the show representing samba school Portela as a “godmother,” the Brazilian Carnaval lingo for a prestigious position in front of the school, as Vogue Brasil noted in a recent article. According to the news website Terra, Ribeiro was invited to participate in the parade by Jean-Paul Gaultier, who designed Portela’s costumes for the 2019 edition of the Carnaval.

In 2018, she shared her experience with her followers, including a photo in which she posed with fellow Victoria’s Secret models Jasmine Tookes and Adriana Lima, who also attended the festivities.

“First day very successful! Thank you @camaroten1 for another amazing experience. let’s kill it again today,” she captioned another related post.