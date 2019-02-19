Carmella Rose Slays In Striped Orange Bikini On The Beach

Carmella Rose turned up the heat on her Instagram page recently. The model and social media influencer hinted that she will soon be traveling to a warmer place. Her latest Instagram offering shows her worshiping the sun while wearing as little as possible.

Carmella wore a striped orange and white bandeau bikini which fit snugly beneath her breasts. The bikini style is perfect for those who want to draw attention to their décolletage, shoulders, and tummy region. In fact, this style shows off Carmella Rose’s bronzed skin and killer abs like nothing else could. She paired the top with its matching bikini bottom.

The model went for a beach babe vibe in this particular shot. She let her wet, tousled hair fall in disarray down her shoulders. Her pose exposed her neck and its unusual adornment. Carmella Rose wore a necklace made of tiny shells that glistened against her skin. The bikini babe kept her makeup simple. She rocked a natural makeup palette consisting of brown and golden tones.

Carmella Rose enjoyed a quiet moment of introspection as she turned her face toward the sun. She closed her eyes and exultantly basked in the sun’s warm rays. She sat with her knees astride the sandy beach as the sea water threatened to tickle her toes. In the background, the sea and sky shimmered while Carmella Rose enjoyed her moment of solitude.

The social media influencer commands an audience of 2 million followers. She frequently updates her Instagram page with titillating pictures of herself in exotic locations around the world. This particular photo has already racked up close to 110,000 likes, with many of her fans also taking the time to comment on the snap. The consensus seems to be that Carmella Rose is a beautiful lady, while many also enjoyed the composition of the shot.

One follower wrote, “This is a good picture but I don’t know if it is because of good lighting or place… maybe composition,” while another opined that she is the “most beautiful girl on the planet.”

