‘Maxim’ Model Hannah Palmer Flaunts Figure In A Red Crop Top And Skimpy Bottoms In New Snap

American model Hannah Palmer has lately become quite popular on Instagram – thanks to her skin-baring and seductive bikini pics that she posts every week. And although her claim to fame are her swimsuit shots, she has proved that she can pull all types of looks with perfect ease.

In her newest Instagram post, the model sizzled in a dark orange-red off-the-shoulder crop top and matching bottoms which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The dangerously short yet chic ensemble, embellished with matching tassels, allowed Hannah to flash some serious underboob. Not only that, but the thong-cut of her bottoms provided a generous view of her pert derriere which sent a wave of excitement among her fans.

Hannah wore her blonde tresses down and stood barefoot next to a white background to pose for the picture. As expected, the post in question accrued close to 40,000 likes within one day of going live.

Praising her beauty, one fan wrote that she is the sexiest Instagram model these days, while another devout fan commented that her body is simply amazing. Others, per usual, posted complimentary words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “gorgeous model,” and “true goddess,” while many others expressed their excitement for Hanna’s sexy body by posting sexually-explicit comments on the picture.

As the picture was posted on Valentine’s Day, many also asked Hannah to be their date and one admirer even asked her to marry him. Prior to posting the current photo, Hannah shared a picture wherein she looked very fresh and lively as she donned a pair of tight denim shorts which she paired with a mustard-colored bandeau bra. Per the caption, the outfit was from the global fashion brand, FashionNova.

The model held a coconut in her hands, wore her blonde tresses down, and accessorized with a chic white watch. She flashed a beautiful smile and struck a side pose against the beautiful, tropical backdrop of an unnamed location in Bali, Indonesia. And although the picture was not as seductive and skin-baring as her other pictures, it melted many hearts, so much so that it racked up close to 40,000 likes and 300 comments.

Apart from attracting an impressive legion of followers on the photo-sharing website, the Arizona native formerly posed for Maxim – a men’s magazine that posts skin-baring photos of models to seduce, entertain, and continuously surprise its readers.

During an interview with the magazine, the model was asked what she would do if she wins $25,000 by being the magazine’s cover girl.

In response, the model revealed her philanthropic side and said that she would love to start her own business in the beauty industry through which she would help homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again!