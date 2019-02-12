Sarah Hyland Strikes A Sexy Pose On The Beach, Flaunts Her Taut Abs And Smooth Curves

While actress Sarah Hyland might not be as active on Instagram compared to other celebrities her age, the Modern Family star takes a slightly different approach to how she curates content across social media.

Instead of focusing solely on her personal life or her physical appearance, Hyland enjoys joking around online, posting humorous photos that wouldn’t be out of place on your favorite Facebook meme page. Taking to the popular social media platform a few hours ago, Sarah posted a photo on her Instagram account, which strikes a good balance between sex appeal and humor.

In her most recent share, the young starlet is seen laying down on a pristine — and somewhat desolate looking — beach. In the background, a rather sizeable rock formation occludes the sun-drenched sky, though a good amount of sunlight is still visible, rolling across the waves and touching down upon the actresses’ sun-kissed skin.

There aren’t many clues to shed light on where this picture was taken — Hyland’s post lacks any useful geotagging info. That being said, there’s a good chance this was taken somewhere on the West Coast, given the beach and setting sun. Further lending credence to that theory is Hyland’s recent move to Los Angeles, with her boyfriend Wells Adams, per People.

In the photo, Hyland is striking a sexy and sultry pose, highlighting her taut curves and her tight stomach. It’s not entirely clear what kind of swimsuit she’s wearing — the top half doesn’t entirely resemble a bikini, despite the bottom half is pretty standard bikini fare.

Hyland’s second photo is where her sense of humor shine. Contrasting against the ideal pose from the first picture, the second pic shows the actress pretending to struggle in the water. Based on the caption, it seems Sarah is making a humorous observation comparing our social media expectations against how pictures actually end up looking. Regardless of her intent, it seems her 6.3 million Instagram followers enjoyed her recent share. At the time of writing, the pic has racked up just shy of 100,000 likes, despite only being live for little more than three hours.

While Sarah seems to be enjoying herself this year, things weren’t as rosy in the past few years. Hyland has long suffered from kidney dysplasia, and as CNN notes, she had to receive a second kidney transplant in 2017, having spent months on dialysis.

“I had gone through 26 years of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for because I’ve always had health issues. And it’s a really helpless feeling,” Hyland described. “Things like this can be really hard on a person.”