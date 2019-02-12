Aubrey O’Day Dons Bow-Shaped Lingerie In Valentine’s Day Present Pose To Celebrate Her Birthday

So far this February, singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day has been treating fans to hot pictures of herself dressed up in sexy lingerie for Valentine’s Day. Most recently the brand model posted an image of herself as a present complete with bow lingerie to celebrate her birthday, which came just days before the holiday celebrating love.

The new 35-year-old “White Hot Lies” singer showed off her curves in nothing but a tiny red bow. The red hot lingerie protected her modesty with strategically placed ribbons, leaving ample cleavage and her taut midsection mostly on display. O’Day accessorized the look with several necklaces, bracelets, and a ring. The singer’s sexy pout displayed pink lipstick, and her eyes were lightly made up. Her blonde locks fell in soft waves over her shoulders and to her waist. The former star of The Celebrity Apprentice completed the present idea with clear cellophane that wrapped around her and tied at the top with various Valentine’s colored bows.

Fans responded positively by wishing the “DJT” singer the happiest of birthdays, and they asked questions about promised new music from her group with Shannon Bex, Dumblonde.

“Yassssss queen when are we getting this @dumblondeofficial album? Happy birthday, doll,” asked one follower.

Another wrote, “[h]appy birthday queen! Can we have the album this week to celebrate?”

“Happy birthday babe!!!! Thank you for continuing to share your voice and visions with the world. Can’t wait for this next DK and Dumblonde chapter. Here till the end,” proclaimed a commenter.

For now, O’Day hasn’t responded to the questions about the Dumblonde album she teased last year. She and Bex released the album’s first single last year on July 4, and since then, they have not moved forward with releasing any additional tracks. It’s possible the reason is that the duo reunited with their Danity Kane bandmate Dawn Richard and launched DK3 and The Universe Is Undefeated Tour, which fans have loved. The group has dates through early March.

O’Day’s 912,000 Instagram followers instantly recognized the present theme of the image, which they greatly appreciated.

One wrote, “[h]appy Birthday!!!! Best present anyone can ask for.”

Overall, the Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars alum thrilled her fans this month during the lead up to her birthday and Valentine’s Day with a variety of sexy lingerie and unique, exciting poses. The only thing that would make them happier is an announcement about new music from either Dumblonde or DK3 in the near future.