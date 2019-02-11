Jennifer Aniston Goes Topless In BFF Chris McMillan’s Birthday Tribute

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating her 50th birthday this week, and one of her closest friends, Chris McMillan, isn’t about to let anyone forget how hot the former Friends star is.

According to the Daily Mail, McMillan took to his Instagram account on Monday morning to be one of the very first people to wish Aniston a happy 50th birthday.

The hairstylist posted a photo of himself with a topless Aniston as he gushed over his bestie in the post. The racy snapshot features Jen going completely naked on top as she sports a pair of denim jeans. Her iconic hair is styled in soft curls and she wears a glossy look on her lips.

Jen embraces Chris, who also goes shirtless in the photo, snuggling up to her pal as he wraps his arms around her waist and puts his hand in her mane, which he’s been responsible for many times.

Aniston looks at the camera and smiles and McMillan closes his eyes and beams in the black and white photograph.

In the caption, Chris calls Jennifer his “friend,” “inspiration,” and “teacher,” revealing how much he loves the actress.

The photo reportedly came from a January 2015 edition of Allure magazine, which showed the actress with the man responsible for her famous “Rachel” hairstyle, and many more in her hair transformation over the years.

Chris also posted other sexy photos of Jennifer via Instagram, including a photo of her going topless in nothing but a pair of Daisy Dukes, and posing in her underwear in an open white button-up shirt with no bra on.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday with a huge party over the weekend. The actress invited some family members and a ton of her A-list friends, who all showed up to help Jen ring in her milestone birthday.

Among those celebrities who were invited including Jen’s former husband, Brad Pitt, who showed up to spend a little time with his ex on her big day.

“Basically, every single person who Jen loves attended. That included Brad. The party was a celebration of Jen’s life. Brad, for long, was a very important part of Jen’s life,” a source told People.

“She debated back and forth with friends if she should invite him. She was very happy that he showed up. Many of his close friends were at the party too,” the insider added.

Other stars like Ellen DeGeneres, George Clooney, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Jason Bateman, and more were also in attendance to celebrate with Jennifer Aniston.