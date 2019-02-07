Lea Michele Shows Skin In A Tiny Strapless Rainbow Bikini & White ‘Bride’ Swimsuit

Lea pulled down the straps on her bikini top and wowed in a white swimsuit while rocking a pair of daisy dukes.

Lea Michele’s bachelorette party was all about swimsuits and bikinis as she soaked up the sun with six of her girlfriends at Booking.com’s Ikena Lani holiday home in tropical Hawaii. Pop Sugar reports that the former Glee and Scream Queens actress gathered some of her closest friends together as they celebrated her impending wedding with fiancé Zandy Reich, and Lea was proudly showing off her amazing bikini body in her swimwear as she relaxed in the sunshine.

Taking to Instagram Stories this week, Michele proudly showed off her bikini body in a colorful two-piece as she enjoyed some time on a sun lounger. The gorgeous selfie showed Lea smiling from ear to ear while rocking a pair of reflective blue sunglasses and a seriously fun rainbow bikini top that perfectly showcased her toned body and her impressive tan.

The stunning photo revealed that the actress and singer had opted to pull down the straps on her top to make it strapless to avoid tan lines as she smiled for the camera.

She also posted a shot to Instagram Stories of herself and the girls sunbathing together, which showed her former Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts joined in on all the fun and also rocked a bikini as they enjoyed some downtime together.

But she wasn’t just showing off some skin in her bikini.

Lea Michele also posted this video of her on Instagram Stories… pic.twitter.com/NEwIzTy4bq — Froukje (@Lea_CoryForever) February 6, 2019

Michele and her friends – including actresses JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Jamie-Lynn Sigler – were also spotted rocking matching fun swimsuits as they enjoyed some at-home massages and Hawaiian dishes that were cooked for the group by a local chef.

Lea shared the snap on her Instagram account on February 6 which showed her besties rocking black swimsuits with the word “Bride Squad” written in gold across the torso.

As the bride-to-be, Michele – who the Inquisitr reported received a huge four-carat diamond engagement ring from her fiance – had her own bathing suit for the occasion.

She wore a white swimsuit with the word “Bride” written in gold and a pair of skimpy distressed denim shorts.

In the caption, she told her 5.4 million followers on the social media site that she was enjoying the very “Best Bachelorette weekend!” with her nearest and dearest.

The latest glimpse at Lea’s seriously toned body comes shortly after the Inquisitr recently reported that she showcased all her hard work in the gym on her social media just last week.

Taking to Instagram, the “Cannonball” singer shared a stunning shot of herself posing in a skin-tight black swimsuit with tiny spaghetti straps which she accessorized with several gold chains around her neck.

Marco Garcia / Getty Images for Booking.com

Last year, Lea opened up to Us Weekly about her health and fitness routine as she prepares for her and Zandy’s impending wedding.

“You have eat right. Every single thing that I put into my body is to nourish and fuel my body. I’ve always felt that food is fuel so what you’re eating is going to help your body,” the star told the outlet in October. “So I don’t eat junk food, I don’t eat processed food. I keep only fresh and healthy ingredients in my home so I can feel my absolute best.”

As for her go-to workouts to get her body in such amazing shape, Michele told the site, “I love CorePower Yoga. It’s hot yoga, it’s absolutely amazing. I try to get to two SoulCycle classes a week and maybe one or two hot yoga.”