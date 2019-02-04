‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Major Cleavage In Leather Bra Top On Instagram

Social media sensation and Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model Jasmine Sanders has proved time and time again that she has no problem showing some skin, whether it’s for a sexy photo shoot for the bikini-clad magazine or a new snap shared to her widely followed Instagram account. The blonde bombshell turned up the heat again on her Instagram with a sexy new photo shared on Monday, February 4, that was sure to get hearts racing.

In the steamy shot, Jasmine sat on top of an ornate gold-and-black table with a beautiful portrait hanging on the wall behind her. The 27-year-old model, frequently referred to by her nickname Golden Barbie, opted for a chic all-black ensemble consisting of a two-piece pinstripe suit. Jasmine wore the suit jacket completely unbuttoned for the photo, exposing the skimpy leather bra top she was wearing underneath that flaunted plenty of the model’s cleavage as well as her insane abs.

Jasmine wore her signature blonde hair down in a blowout style that was strewn partially over her face, covering one of her eyes as she gave the camera a sensual look. She also sported a minimal makeup look featuring a light pink lip. On the table next to her was a bottle of Ciroc Black Raspberry Vodka, which the photo appeared to be a promotion for.

Though the post had only been live for 45 minutes at the time of this writing, Jasmine’s sexy photo had already racked up more than 4,000 likes from her 3.3 million followers on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments from her fans complimenting her on her breathtaking beauty.

“Perfection,” one follower wrote under the post, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

The Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” rookie appeared to have been sporting the outfit for the publication’s pre-Super Bowl party on Saturday night ahead of Sunday’s big game. The model posted a number of clips to her Instagram story of the celebration, one of which revealed that Snoop Dogg was in attendance of the glamorous party as well. The ladies of Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit,” including Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek, were also able to attend the Super Bowl LIII game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Shortly before traveling to Atlanta for the game, Jasmine traveled to Tulum, a trip she shared a number of photos from in which she rocked a sexy brown one-piece bathing suit on the beach that left little to the imagination. The model also recently traveled to Tokyo, Japan, for a shoot with the clothing brand Revolve.