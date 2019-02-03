Lindsey Pelas Rocks A Too-Tight Bikini, Flaunts Massive Cleavage On Instagram

Well-known Playboy model Lindsey Pelas has been something of a social media superstar as late, often attracting an enormous amount of attention for her eye-popping displays on popular platform Instagram. In her latest snapshot, one shared just moments ago as of this writing, she is sending hearts racing and pulses pounding — leaving little to nothing to the imagination in the process.

In this particular image — one taken from a coastal resort in Cabo, Mexico, if the geotag is to be believed — Lindsey can be seen striking a sultry pose on a beach chair by a placid waterfront. Donning a multi-colored two-piece bikini, one which is so tight that it can barely contain her ample assets, the American model appears calm and collected as she raises one hand as if to ask for a drink. A massive amount of cleavage was revealed to her rapt audience as she struck a demure pose, almost unpracticed, one leg folded up and the other reaching across the short gap to the next recliner in the row.

The Playboy model accessorized her look with impossibly long eyelashes, perfectly sculpted eyebrows, studded earrings, pink painted fingernails and toenails, and a nude lip. Backgrounded by other beach chairs — complete with simple white cloth umbrellas — as well as a rocky shoreline, the scene was both beautiful and peaceful all at once.

It seems like Lindsey Pelas’ legions of ardent admirers also appreciated the effort that she put into the sexy share, awarding the blonde bombshell over 75,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments in very short order. One user wrote, “Oooo my God,delicious body!!!!” while a second Instagram fan quipped, “It must be difficult getn [sic] bathing suits to fit the girls, lol. LU!”

Lindsey Pelas is so much more than just a pretty face, however. In a sprawling interview which she conducted with Cliche Magazine late last year, the American beauty laid a lot of her philosophy out for all to see. One of the main things that Lindsey wants to convey with her work is that she’s far from superficial, proven by her statements on her personal podcast Eyes Up Here as well as by remarks made to Cliche interviewer Justin Grant.

“I hope fans enjoy my guests and I hope they take away that there’s more than meets the eye with everyone’s story. We make judgments and decisions based on our assumptions about people and ideas and a lot of the time, we get it wrong. Everyone has a story, and everyone is human. I actually had a lot of requests for a podcast. My Twitter followers really wanted one and I thought it would be a great way to connect.”

No matter what she does next, it’s a near certainty that many of her 8.4 million Instagram followers will be keen to see what she shares in the future.