Hailey Clauson Shows Off Her Leggy Figure In Super Bowl-Themed Instagram Post

Hailey Clauson showed off her leggy figure on Instagram with a new Super Bowl-themed post. The model sported an all-white outfit in front of a light blue backdrop as she revealed that she’s rooting for the Rams. Her outfit included a white sports bra and matching bottoms, along with white boots. She also wore a black leather jacket that was sliding down her arms. Hailey sported a cute hairstyle by wearing her hair down naturally, as she kicked her right leg straight up into the air.

Recently, Clauson’s been sharing sneak peeks from her photoshoot with Harper’s Bazaar Turkey. This included a photo of the magazine cover, which was of the model sporting a blue shirt with a busy geometric design. She accessorized with circular drop earrings, along with heavy blush and glossy lipstick. It was an especially great moment for Hailey as she debuted her new hair on the cover.

In addition, the model rocked a red-heavy outfit that was shot in front of a burgundy backdrop. She wore a bright red leather jacket that was falling down her arm, as she sported a matching colored top or dress beneath, which barely peeked through. This outfit was completed with the same pair of white boots that Hailey showed off in her newest post.

Previously, Hailey revealed some of her favorite styling tips with Into the Gloss as she noted, “I love that look—just sexy hair, casual, maybe a red lip.”

“I’ll throw on a really cool pair of leather pants and a band t-shirt. I want to have fun! I don’t want to be in a tight dress trying to dance. I have a cute silk slip dress from Reformation that I’ll wear if I’m running late. And I literally always wear sneakers, but I have these Alexander Wang boots with a thick heel that I’ll wear. I do have some nice heels that I like to pull out every once and awhile.”

And while Hailey shares a lot of professional photos on her social media feed, she takes the time to share some casual selfies too. But that’s not to suggest that there’s any less glam in her selfies, as her latest ones show her rocking her light brown hair color with great lipstick and striking eye makeup. Her newest selfie from January 16 featured very dark eyeliner, purple eyeshadow and nude lipstick. Hailey’s other selfie from January 12th showed her wearing a very glossy pink lipstick, with mascara and light pink eyeshadow.