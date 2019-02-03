Jasmine Tookes Flaunts Her Insane Bikini Body While Riding A Horse On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret angel Jasmine Tookes took to her Instagram account on Saturday evening and posted an eye-popping picture where she is featured wearing a skimpy bikini while lying on the back of a horse. According to the caption, the picture was captured on February 1, which was Jasmine’s birthday.

The monochromatic picture amassed close to 42,000 likes and 200 comments where she was showered with various complimentary comments. One fan wrote that he loves Jasmine a lot and opined that she is the most beautiful model that he’d ever seen, while another said that she is the sexiest Victoria’s Secret model.

Prior to posting the risque photograph, Jasmine posted a sultry video where she was featured standing on the beach while wearing a blue-and-white striped bikini. The model didn’t show her face in the video, but provided an up-close view of her perky derriere. Within a few hours of going live, the video was viewed 645,000 times and amassed close to 1,000 comments, where fans commented on Jasmine’s sexy body and praised her for her beauty.

“Omg, why is her derriere so perfect?!?!” one fan commented on the post. While a female fan wrote that she needs her booty to look like Jasmine’s and asked her to share her diet and workout secrets with her fans.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, Jasmine celebrated her 28th birthday in Miami along with her friends and some fellow models, including Shanina Shaik and Lais Ribeiro.

Per the article, the model was seen splashing in the ocean with her beau, Juan David Borrero, who surprised his ladylove with a special message that a flying plane displayed on the sky. The message read: ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAS. WE LOVE YOU.’

In an interview with Hollywood Mask, Jasmine and Juan David Borrero — who is a SnapChat partnership manager — started dating in September, 2016. Per the article, the couple have become one of the most popular couples of the Victoria’s Secret family, and they have proved that they are inseparable by attending various fashion shows and events together. The couple celebrated their first anniversary together in September of 2017.

Prior to dating Borrero, Jasmine was in a relationship with fellow model Tobias Sorensen. The former couple met in 2012 in a club in New York City and dated for five years before parting ways. In an interview with Style Magazine, Tobias said that Jasmine is the most beautiful woman, and looks stunning even without makeup, per Live Ramp Up.