Farrah Abraham Slammed By Fans For Posting Inappropriate Video Of Her Daughter On Social Media

Farrah Abraham is causing outrage among her social media followers, many of whom were shocked to see that the former Teen Mom OG star had posted a video of her young daughter, Sophia, wearing a bra and underwear set to social media.

According to a January 29 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham allegedly filmed her daughter posing in a Calvin Klein bra and underwear set in a store dressing room this week and posted it to social media.

In the clip, Farrah films Sophia standing in front of a mirror in a dressing room with her hair down as she wears nothing but a pair of underwear and sports bra set. Sophia put her hands on top of her head to imitate ears like a cat or dog as she poses in the mirror, looking like her famous mother while wearing dark blue lipstick.

“This needs to be reported to CPS. She’s gone too far this time,” one person commented on Twitter about the video clip.

“How the hell could you post a pic of that child in her underwear? out of all the vile crop [sic] you have done, this is by far the absolute worst! she’s a child! You’re her mother! Protect her,” a second angry fan commented on social media.

Meanwhile, fans have been reporting the incident. “I reported it, everyone should do the same,” one person stated, adding that Sophia is being “exploited” so that Farrah can “remain in the news.”

Farrah Abraham’s parenting has come into question many times in the past. Whether it was Sophia’s behavior or comments on Teen Mom OG, the clothes she’s been seen wearing, the full face of makeup she’s worn to school in the past, or Sophia’s use of social media, many fans are not happy about how the little girl is being raised by her reality star mother. Farrah’s also been criticized for waxing her daughter’s eyebrows when she was only 3-years-old.

Back in 2016, when Sophia was just 7-years-old, she had her own Snapchat account where she posted videos asking strangers to send her messages. Users began to report the account, and it was eventually suspended by the social media app.

Currently, Sophia Abraham is not enrolled in school and does home school. She is often seen on Farrah’s social media accounts as the mother and daughter jet off for lavish vacations in places such as Costa Rica, The Maldives, and more.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on social media.