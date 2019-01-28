Gizele Oliveira Flaunts Her Pert Derriere Wearing A Pink Swimsuit In New Instagram Video

Model Gizele Oliveira showed off her insane bikini body in a new Instagram video as she tried to dive into the beautiful waters of Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in northeastern Brazil. The model donned skimpy pink thong-cut bikini bottoms and turned her back toward the camera to put her pert derriere on full display. Furthermore, as she walked into the water, she displayed her amazingly well-toned legs as well.

In the caption, the Brazilian bombshell revealed that she “clearly” doesn’t know how to swim and that her boyfriend was teaching her how to dive like a mermaid. Instead, she explained that she dived into the water like an elephant and ended up hurting her stomach.

The video garnered more than 30,000 views and close to 100 comments within just 30 minutes of going live. Per usual, fans and followers showered Gizele with compliments and expressed their admiration for the 25-year-old model for her sexy body, particularly her famous posterior. Fans found the caption very funny and called Gizele’s move an “epic dive,” while others encouraged her and said that swimming is easy and she will learn it very soon. Some fans also praised the magnificent location and wrote that they wish to visit it soon.

Prior to posting the current image, Gizele stunned everyone by sharing several pictures wherein she left little to the imagination by donning different one-piece swimsuits and bikinis by the well-known label, DSquared2. Per usual, she wowed her fans by posting an up-close image of her peachy posterior as well as her never-ending cleavage. In the comments section, everyone praised her for working so hard to maintain her amazing body.

Gizele is more than just a well-known Victoria’s Secret model, as a quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she has also modeled for other big names like Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Polo, Tory Burch, ASOS, and H&M. However, she considers her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to be her most memorable career highlight.

Per the Fashion Spot, the model has been passionate about modeling and when asked about one of the most challenging moments in her life, the model said the following.

“[The] most challenging moment of my life was] when I had to leave everything behind to travel to the U.S. to follow my dreams of becoming a model.”

During the interview, she also added that working out is her favorite activity and whenever she has a productive workout, it always makes her feel better and makes her more confident about her body.