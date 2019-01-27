American Model Hannah Palmer Hitchhikes Topless, Dons Daisy Duke Short Shorts & Asks ‘Would You Stop?’

American model Hannah Palmer has been making waves on Instagram for some time now, always taking the time out of her busy schedule to share steamy and provocative snapshots with her legions of admirers. In an extremely daring display, Hannah recently took to the popular social media platform to share a picture that will almost certainly arouse the interest of all who witness it.

In this particular image, Hannah is turned in three-quarter profile to the camera lens. Her face is obscured by her signature golden tresses, which are styled in long and luxurious curls. Her entire upper torso is nude, bereft of even a single stitch of clothing, as she exposes her tanned, flawless skin to the elements.

Prominent sideboob can be seen as she uses her right arm to offer some modesty to the image, using the same arm to lift a thumb into the air in an apparent attempt to hitchhike to an unknown destination. Her slender waist, toned back, and curvaceous hips are on full display in this sultry capture, titillating the audience in a playful manner.

With her waist and backside clad in nothing but a pair of cut-off denim shorts — colloquially known as Daisy Dukes, in reference to the Dukes of Hazzard character of the same name which made the style famous — Hannah Palmer leaves very little to the imagination. Backgrounded by a lush, grassy, altogether pastoral bit of rural scenery and a lonesome country road, the American model has evidently chosen the perfect locale to pose both her body and her cheeky question.

In the caption attending the image, Hannah simply asks if the viewer would stop, followed by a winking emoji. It should come as no surprise that many of her most desirous devotees answered in the affirmative within the comments section, the Instagram share in question claiming over 400 comments in addition to 12,000-plus likes.

One user wrote, “What’s faster than a heartbeat??? Well whatever it is that’s my answer.” Another Instagram fan took the time to quip, “Does a bear sh*t in the woods?”

Hannah Palmer recently made headlines, per the Chive, for being “as close to perfection as you’ll get,” and it seems like many people the world over might agree. Besides having cultivated a sizable Instagram following comprised of a whopping 561,000 users, Hannah is also a Maxim cover girl hopeful.

No matter what the future holds for this blonde bombshell, there can be little doubt that she’ll be doing it in style — and with a sense of humor.