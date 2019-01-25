Kendall Jenner Leaves Little To The Imagination In Leopard Print Bikini On Instagram

Kendall Jenner has never been one to shy away from showing off her incredible body, and she indulged in the habit again this week with a new post to her Instagram account that was sure to send hearts racing.

In the latest sizzling snap shared to her account on the social media platform on Friday, January 25, the 23-year-old model left little to the imagination in a sexy bikini that stayed on trend with its leopard print pattern that has been quite popular in the fashion world over the past few months. The barely-there ensemble consisted of a form-fitting bandeau-style top with thin spaghetti straps that accentuated the model’s bosom, while its matching counterpart sat high on her hips to flaunt her enviably tiny waist and curvy booty. Overall, the skimpy outfit did the reality TV star nothing but favor, highlighting her amazing figure and trim midsection.

Despite a shadow falling over her face in the steamy shot, Kendall’s gorgeous makeup look featuring a smokey eye and bright pink lip was still quite apparent as she gave the camera a sultry look, her brunette, shoulder-length hair strewn on her shoulders in a messy blowout style.

Kendall’s incredible 102-million person following went insane for the steamy new photo of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star, awarding it nearly 1.3 million likes within just an hour of going live on Instagram. Thousands showed their love for the model in the comment section as well, where they showered her with compliments.

“You’re so perfect,” wrote one of her admirers, while another said she was “beautiful and gorgeous.”

The photo appears to be from a shoot for Kendall and her younger sister Kylie’s fashion line Kendall+Kylie, the bathing suit being a piece from its spring collection.

As previously noted by the Inquisitr, Kendall shared a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot a few weeks ago with an Instagram post that included two short clips of her posing in the same leopard print bikini she sported in her most recent post today, as well as a ruched green one that was cut in a similar design.

The reality TV star has recently shared a number of exciting announcements with her fans, including one from early this week in which she revealed that she would be a part of the Stuart Weitzman Spring 2019. Kendall also recently became the new face of the skin care brand Proactiv, a campaign that means a lot to her after suffering from acne through her teens.