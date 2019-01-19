Get Kylie Jenner’s Gold Sunglasses For Just $25

Kylie Jenner often sports pricey couture pieces during sexy photo shoots for her massively popular Instagram page. With more than 124 million followers, the beauty and style influencer has to be on top of the latest trends and know about all of the in-demand brands.

On January 16, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared several hot photos of herself on the social media site. There were three separate posts, two of which contained multiple pictures of the gorgeous gal. In all of the snapshots, Jenner is wearing a skin-tight, short gold dress from Guess by Marciano that showed off her curvy figure. A pair of nude high heels completed her luxe look.

In the last Instagram post, the 21-year-old added a simple yet stunning accessory — sunglasses. With a flattering oval shape, gold trimmings, and black lenses, they added even more pizzazz to Jenner’s already glamorous ensemble.

While similar styles of sunglasses come with a hefty price tag of $200 or more, Jenner’s sassy shades cost just $25.

The shockingly affordable Hotter Than Hell glasses are from celebrity stylist and designer Jacqueline Rezak’s Rad + Refined line, and they are currently available in three different frame colors — gold, silver, or black.

If you’d like a pair of the shades for yourself, it would be wise to purchase them ASAP as once all of Jenner’s fans find out about them, they will quickly be sold out.

View this post on Instagram trophy A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 16, 2019 at 1:12pm PST

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been on a tropical vacation at an undisclosed location for the last few days with her 11-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and her best friend, model Jordyn Woods.

On January 18, Jenner uploaded three pictures of the girls rocking matching neon green swimsuits. Woods and Stormi wore one-piece bathing suits, and the billionaire frolicked around in a bikini.

“Love these two more than life itself,” she captioned one of the photographs on Instagram.

When Jenner returns to California, she’ll be busy getting everything in order for her daughter’s 1st birthday party. Stormi, whose father is rapper Travis Scott, will turn one on February 1.

Earlier in the week, Jenner’s record of having the most-liked Instagram post ever was beat by a simple image of a brown egg.

In a previously published Inquisitr piece, it was noted that the very first photo she shared of Stormi — in which her tiny hand is wrapped around one of her mama’s pink-painted fingernails — earned more than 18.1 million likes after it was originally posted on February 6, 2018.

Meanwhile, the photo of the egg, which was first uploaded on January 4, currently has more than 48.8 million likes on Instagram.