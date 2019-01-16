Alexis Ren Dons Lingerie Top With Sheer Overlay On Instagram

Alexis Ren is excited to be settling into her new apartment, and is sharing the process with fans on Instagram. The model posted a series of three photos as she posed on her back on a gray couch wearing a white lingerie top with sheer overlay, along with a pair of blue jogging pants. The top was cut like a bra with very small straps, with small ruffle details on the top along with a sheer overlay that extended a few inches below the bra. Other photos from the series showed Alexis sitting on her knees on a bed, as well as perched on the edge of a kitchen sink.

In addition, Ren shared several Instagram Stories that showed the progress of her moving in. It looks like she had to assemble furniture, and enlisted a friend to help with the process. She was able to finally put together a great table. The model and the friend goofed off at the end, as she attempted to punch a Styrofoam sheet in half. Nothing happened the first try, but she was able to crack it in half the second try. A final Story was a picture of Alexis in a sports bra and ripped jeans.

Ren hasn’t been posting as usual on Instagram since her return from Casa Malca in Tulum, Mexico. However for a short while, her feed was alive with tons of bikini pics from the tropical getaway. For now, fans are glad to hear more from Alexis, as they commented positive things on her move-in photos.

The model previously talked about her style preferences with Elle, noting that “I’m from L.A. and when you work out in the day you usually stay in your workout clothes. So I always liked it where I can go to meetings in my workout clothes and still feel on it and fashionable.”

Plus, Alexis’ Twitter account shows what an impact she’s had on her fans, including helping to encourage a future model. She retweeted a comment from a girl, who noted that “My friend and I met you at the airport in 2016 on our way to Cancun, and she asked you for any advice you had as she was an up and coming model, you told her to stay true to herself and never give up, she’s now traveling the world and doing amazing things.”