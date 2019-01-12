Busty ‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Goes Braless, Tugs At Her Open ‘Unicorn’ Robe

Former Playboy playmate Sara Underwood has become something of a social media star, constantly attracting the eyes of hundreds of thousands of individuals with each and every sexy snapshot that she shares. Most recently, Sara took to popular image and video sharing platform Instagram to release a picture that is sure to send temperatures soaring amongst her adoring fan base.

In this particular image, the blonde bombshell can be seen standing near the door frame of a tiny wooden cabin. The door is open behind her, offering viewers a chance to glimpse greenery belonging to a wooded area. This is unlikely to be the point of focus within the photographic frame, however — that award clearly going to Sara herself.

Wearing nothing but a fuzzy pink robe, one with a unicorn horn and ears attached to the hood, Sara leaves almost nothing to the imagination. Her ample cleavage is on full display, barely contained by the open robe. Thrusting one naked thigh out to showcase her toned legs in a seductive and provocative fashion, it’s clear that the Epic Movie starlet knows exactly how to titillate her admiring audience. Her eyes are closed and her mouth is parted in a coy expression of perfect bliss.

With one hand tugging at the hood of her robe and the other stirring a saucepan with a wooden spoon, it looks like Sara knows her way around the kitchen, as well.

Given that the caption makes it quite plain that she is making pancakes for breakfast — and that the tiny cabin is indeed the one attached to her boyfriend’s truck — Sara offers an intimate look into her daily life. Her boyfriend and primary photographer, Jacob Witzling, has been traveling alongside Sara in a heavily modified 1979 Ford F-250 truck, per Designboom.

Her boyfriend wasn’t the only one to appreciate the candid capture, with over 108,000 likes being offered to the picture mere hours after it was first posted. Nearly 1,000 Instagram users took the time to pen a note in the comments section, with the vast majority of those being quite complimentary in nature. One user wrote, “What a gorgeous view to wake up to,” while another Instagram fan quipped, “I’ve never made pancakes with a wooden spoon before.”

Besides her social media modeling and Instagram influencing — and, of course, her work as a Playboy playmate — Sara Underwood is perhaps best known for her long stint in co-hosting G4 television vehicle Attack of the Show!

No matter what the world brings her, it looks like Sara takes it all in stride — and in style!