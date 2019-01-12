Samantha Hoopes Goes Braless Under Open Bathrobe On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes hasn’t been very active on her Instagram feed in the past few weeks, but she has kept her fans up to date through her Stories. On Saturday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a few snaps of herself posing in a open bathrobe while wearing nothing underneath.

In the first snaps of the Stories, the 27-year-old is featured wearing a white robe, which she left loosely tied on her waist, leaving the top part slightly open. In the first black and white photo, Hoopes is blowing a kiss to the camera. In the second, she is lying on her side looking at the onlooker with her lips slightly puckered. The third Story is a short clip of her in the same robe that starts as black and white and switches to color as she strikes different poses for the selfie.

In the shots, the Pennsylvania native is wearing her blonde hair wet, as if she’d just gotten out of the shower. She is wearing natural looking makeup consisting mainly of some gloss on her lips and a little mascara on her lashes.

Hoopes concluded her Stories with a photo of a dog and a photo of a dinner table. The model hasn’t shared any photos to her Instagram feed in a few weeks, with her last post being from Dec. 27.

Her latest post is a photo of her in which she reflects about how she learned from her mother that less is more. The image shows the model with her shoulder facing the side as she looks over her right collar at the camera. She is wearing dark mascara to highlight her long eyelashes, but otherwise kept things simple, refraining from jewelry. The model is wearing her hair pulled back in a low ponytail, and noted the following.

“Minimal. It’s funny growing up my Mom always would tell me less is more with make up clothes and everything in between. Took me 27 years to finally figure it out & I agree. We are living in a world that makes us always want more but what if we tried doing the same thing with less? #lessismore#2019,” she captioned the photo.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit noted, Hoopes celebrated her sixth year with the magazine last year. In addition, 2018 was also a big year for the model, marking the year she got engaged to Salvatore Palella, the CEO of Helbiz.