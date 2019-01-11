R. Kelly’s Chicago Rental Property To Be Inspected On Judge’s Order

A judge is allowing an inspection of the property R. Kelly rents in Chicago, NBC Chicago is reporting. The property, located at the 200 block of North Justine Street in the West Town neighborhood, will occur on Wednesday, January 16, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. CST. Lawyers in Chicago have frequently alleged that the building Kelly is renting is being used as a residence as well as a recording studio, both of which are against the building permits. Kelly and his lawyer are denying this claim.

“The parties to this litigation, including the property owner and the tenant, are cooperating fully with the city of Chicago in ensuring that all building code and zoning measures at the subject premises do remain compliant,” said Melvin Sims, the attorney representing Kelly in the property case, at a news conference Friday afternoon. “There is no truth to any of the specious allegations regarding that premises.”

The attorneys for Midwest Commercial Funding, the company that owns the building and leases it to Kelly, said in a statement that Kelly was being evicted for not paying rent. According to the new documentary Surviving R. Kelly, this property may have been used to house women he was involved with. Surviving R. Kelly details allegations of sexual, physical, and mental abuse from R. Kelly toward multiple victims over a span of decades. The documentary interviews some of these victims as well as his brother’s, the founder of the #MeToo movement, talk-show host Wendy Williams, and singer John Legend. The release of the documentary has resulted in authorities re-opening investigations into these allegations.

BREAKING: R. Kelly is under criminal investigation following the Lifetime documentary series#SurvivingRKelly https://t.co/TFEaV9fiWD — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 8, 2019

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx encouraged other victims to come forward at a press conference on Tuesday, January 8.

“We cannot do anything related to these allegations without the cooperation of these victims,” Foxx said.

She revealed that her office was “in the process of trying to get information” and was communicating with Chicago police as well as family members of victims. On Wednesday, her office confirmed that they had received more calls regarding the case since her public plea at the press conference.

“We can confirm that the office has received calls related to this matter,” a spokesperson for the office said in a statement. “We are in the process of reviewing and following up on these calls and have no additional information to provide at this time.”

Kelly and his attorney, Steven Greenburg, continue to deny all of the accusations made in the documentary.