Chrissy Teigen Rocks Swimsuit & Poses On A Unicorn Floatie With Two Girlfriends

Chrissy Teigen shared an aerial photograph and a video of herself and two girlfriends sitting on top of a unicorn floatie on Instagram. The photo was likely taken by a drone, and it showed the three women laying back on top of each other as Chrissy was in front, wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a cutout on the midriff. She joked in the captions about complaining a lot through the process, but said she’s always thankful for the amazing shots.

On the other hand, the video showed the somewhat careful coordination between the three girls to get onto the floatie without flipping over, which they managed to do. The floatie itself was called a unicorn in the captions, but it has wings, so it’s more like a pegasus. The water in both shots were very blue and clear, as they’re enjoying a tropical getaway.

Meanwhile, Teigen’s Instagram Stories unveiled a series of amazing dishes being prepared in the kitchen. It’s no wonder, considering she released her cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, in 2018. PopSugar gave fans a sneak peek at select recipes, which included Chicken Pot Pie Soup with Pie Crust Crackers and Sesame Chicken Noodles. Chrissy hilariously noted that “you can pull off this dish smoothly without taking a Xanax.”

And in addition to sharing the incredible floatie shots, Chrissy has recently been posting adorable photos of her daughter and son. Fans predictably love it when Teigen does this, as the two kids are quite cute. Her son, in particular, bears a very uncanny resemblance to his dad, John Legend, as most fans still can’t get over it.

And speaking of the young ones, it turns out that Chrissy is open to having more kids, which was described by Motherly.

“John wants however many kids I want. That’s the good thing with John — he is down for it… Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more.’ I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.”

Teigen also revealed that “Miles was actually made at the same time as Luna…They were sharing the same little petri dish together.” The over 22 million followers on Instagram have come to know and love Chrissy and her family over the years. Her brutally honest tweets, combined with adorable family photos, have made her and John one of the best-loved power couples in the celebrity world.